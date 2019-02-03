Girls sectional tournament pairings held

Staff Reported

Things went about as expected as the girls sectional tournament drawings

Dayton 1 D-I

The Piqua girls are in the Dayton 1 Troy sectional.

Piqua, 12-6 and looking for its first tournament win in 17 years, will open D-I sectional play at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Troy High School. The 11th seeded Lady Indians will play 12th seeded Springfield, 8-11.

The winner will play third seed Fairmont, 12-8, at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. The sectional final is set for 6 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Covington D-III

Versailles received the fourth seed in the Covington D-III sectional.

The Lady Tigers, 14-5, will open tournament play against 16th seed Urbana, 4-15 at 6 p.m. Feb. 14.

The winner will play 20th seed Northeastern, 0-17, at 6 p.m. Feb. 21.

The sectional final is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Third seed Anna is also in Versailles’ half of the bracket.

Brookville D-IV

Covington received the second seed and is in the upper bracket, while Bradford received the sixth seed and is in the lower bracket.

The Lady Buccs, 15-3, will open tournament play at 11 a.m. Feb. 16 against 1-17 Tri-Country North, the 13th seed.

The winner will play 14th seed Jefferson, 0-15, at 6 p.m. Feb. 20.

The sectional final is set for 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 and third seed Franklin Monroe and fourth seed Troy Christian are in Covington’s half of the bracket.

Bradford, 14-6, will open tournament play at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13 against eighth seed Yellow Springs, 10-8.

The winner will play the winner of 12th seed Dayton Christian, 5-9 and fifth seed Catholic Central, 14-4 at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.

The sectional final is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 27 and top seed Tri-Village is also in Bradford’s half of the bracket.

Sidney D-IV

Lehman Catholic, Russia and Houston are all in the lower bracket at Sidney.

On Feb.20, Lehman (sixth seed, 8-9) will play Russia (third seed, 11-8) at 5 p.m., followed by fifth seed Houston, 8-12, playing second seed Legacy Christian, 17-2 at 6:30 p.m.

On Feb. 23, the Lehman Catholic-Russia winner will play seventh seed Botkins, 9-9, at 2 p.m.; followed by the Houston-Legacy Christian winner playiing eighth seed Riverside, 9-7, at 3:30 p.m.

Those winners will play in the sectional final at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.