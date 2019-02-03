Weekend Basketball Roundup

Staff Reports

BRADFORD —- The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team defeated Bradford 53-31 Friday.

Lehman improved to 7-8, while Bradford dropped to 0-15.

Lehman will play at Sidney Monday, while Bradford will host Arcanum Tuesday.

Bucc boys

drop game

COVINGTON —- The Covington boys basketball team lost to Northwestern 70-66 Saturday.

Andrew Cates led Covington with 20 points.

Kleyton Mascino scored 16 and Zach Kuntz added 12.

Covington, 3-14, will play at Ansonia Tuesdayu.

Russia boys

top Ansonia

RUSSIA —- After having Friday’s game with Fairlawn postponed, the Russia boys basketball team defeated Ansonia 53-40 Saturday.

Russia, 10-6, will play at Fairlawn on Monday.

Houston gets

home win

HOUSTON —- After losing to Botkins 84-55 in SCAL action Friday, Houston bounced back with a 64-45 win over Riverside Saturday.

Against Botkins Friday, John Leist led Houston with 15 points while Jairon Douglas scored 14 and Peyton Arnold added 10.

Houston, 4-13, will host Fairlawn on Friday.

Versailles boys

split games

VERSAILLES —- The Versailles boys basketball team split two games on the weekend.

Friday, Versailles rolled to a 66-34 win over Minster.

Connor VanSkyock led the Tigers with 20 points.

Evan Hiestand scored 15 and Michael Stammen added 12.

On Saturday, Versailles lost to Anna 60-52.

Stammen led Versailles with 17 points.

Hiestand scored 14 and Ryan Martin added 10.

Versailles, 10-8, will play at Vandalia-Butler Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Roaders

top Cavaliers

BRADFORD —- The Bradford girls basketball team outscored Lehman 24-4 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 65-47 victory Saturday.

Austy Miller led Bradford with 23 points and Abby Gade added nine points.

Grace Monnin had 12 points, eight steals and three assists for Lehman.

Carly Edwards had 10 points and six rebounds, Lauren McFarland had four steals and Hope Anthony added three steals.

Lehman, 8-9, will host Anna Tuesday.

Bradford, 14-6, will host Newton Thursday.

Lady Tigers

handle Raiders

VERSAILLES —- The Versailles girls basketball team was in control the entire game in a 46-31 win over Russia Saturday.

Liz Ording led Versailles with 13 points and Caitlin McEldowney added 10.

Jenna Cordonnier led Russia with 16 points.

Versailles, 14-5, will host Arcanum Tuesday.

Russia, 11-8, will play at New Knoxville Tuesday.

Lady Cats

drop game

SIDNEY —- The Houston girls basketball team lost to Fairlawn 46-33 Saturday.

Houston dropped to 8-12 overall and 5-6 in the SCAL, while Fairlawn improved to 6-15 overall and 3-8 in the SCAL.

Houston will play at Mississinawa Valley Monday.