Tuesday Basketball Roundup

Staff Reports

The Piqua girls basketball game at Tippecanoe Wednesday was postponed.

The game has been rescheduled for Thursday.

Lehman boys

split games

SIDNEY —- The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team split two games this week.

Lehman, 6-8, defeated Mississinawa Valley 44-37 Tuesday.

On Monday, Lehman dropped to 4-2 in the NWCC with a 53-30 loss at Hardin Northern.

Lehman will play at Bradford Friday night in non-conference action.

Bucc boys

drop game

BROOKVILLE —- The Covington boys basketball team struggled on the road against Brookville Tuesday in non-conference action.

Covington, 3-12, lost to Brookville 80-41.

Covington will host Bethel Friday night in CCC action.

Houston boys

win thriller

HOUSTON —- John Leist hit two free throws with 1.9 seconds left to lift the Wildcats to a nonconference victory in Houston on Monday.

Newton led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and 30-25 at halftime. Houston tied it 40-40 at the end of the third.

“I told the guys after the game that I could not be more proud of their fight and effort,” Houston coach Mark Platfoot said. “We did not play well much of the game, but we never gave up and found a way.”

Leist led the Wildcats with 19 points while Adam Winner scored 14 and Jairon Douglas scored 11.

Houston, 3-12, will play at Botkins Friday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Cavs

drop game

SIDNEY —- The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team lost to Troy Christian 42-26 in non-conference action Tuesday night.

Troy Christian led 10-7, 22-11 and 33-17 at the quarter breaks.

Lauren McFarland had eight points and three steals, while Carly Edwards had six points and eight rebounds.

Grace Monnin grabbed 10 rebounds and Anna Cianciolo had two assists.

Lehman, 8-8, will play at Bradford Saturday.

Lady Roaders

fall to Trojans

ARCANUM —- The Bradford girls basketball team lost to Arcanum 48-40 in CCC action Tuesday night.

Bradford dropped to 12-6 overall and 5-5 in the CCC, while Arcanum improved to 13-6 overall and 7-3 in the CCC.

Austy Miller led Bradford with nine points.

Bradford will play at Mississinawa Valley Thursday.

Houston girls

top Botkins

BOTKINS —- The Houston girls basketball team picked up a 46-38 road win over Botkins Tuesday in SCAL action.

Houston improved to 8-11 overall and 5-5 in the SCAL, while Botkins dropped to 7-9 overall and 1-8 in the SCAL.

Houston plays at Fairlawn Saturday.

Russia girls

top Fairlawn

SIDNEY —- The Russia girls basketball team went on the road for a 47-24 win over Fairlawn Tuesday in SCAL action.

Russia improved to 11-6 overall and 7-3 in the SCAL, while Fairlawn dropped to 5-14 overall and 2-7 in the SCAL.

Jenna Cordonnier scored 13 points for Russia and Laurissa Poling added 12.

Russia will play at Versailles Saturday.

Lady Tigers

edged by WLS

WEST LIBERTY —- In a matchup of two teams looking for the top seed in the Covington D-III basketball sectional, a bad third quarter doomed Versailles in a 41-39 loss.

It was tied 10-10 after one quarter.

Versailles took a 26-19 halftime lead, but scored just four points in the third quarter and fell behind 32-20. Both teams scored nine points in the final quarter.

Liz Ording had nine points in the first half to spark Versailles.

Caitlin McEldowney finished with 12 and Lindsey Winner added 10.

Versailles won the battle of the boards 24-21.

WLS improved to 15-3, while Versailles dropped to 13-4.

The Tigers play at Minster Thursday in a showdown for first place in the MAC.