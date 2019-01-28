Bucc wrestlerssecond at LCC;Tiger boys win

Staff Reports

LIMA — The Covington wrestling team had an outstanding weekend at the Lima Central Catholic (LCC) Thunderbird Invitational, finishing in second place out of 43 teams.

The Buccs finished with a school-record 8 top-six place-winners at the tournament which featured numerous state-ranked wrestlers in every weight class.

Kellan Anderson took home the 106-pound championship with a solid 5-0 victory over Eastwood’s Gavin Owens. On his way to the finals, Anderson pinned Ashtabula St. John’s Tyler Cathcart, Blanchester’s Jacob Hamm, Lima Central Catholic’s Gavin Caprella and Bluffton’s Tayton Kleman.

Keringten Martin dropped a 3-2 nail biter in the finals to finish second at 152 pounds to state placer Ryan Marvin of Swanton. He upset the top seed, state-placer Billy Luft of Newark Catholic in the semifinals, 3-2, after beating state qualifier Clayton Schirmer of Blanchester, 6-4, and pinning Triad’s Blake Boldman.

Cael Vanderhorst took third place with an 11-0 major decision over Troy Christian’s Troy Kennedy in the finals, after winning by injury default over Eastwood’s Bryce Maynard in the consolation semifinals with a 4-0 lead. He dropped a 5-2 semi-final decision to champion Max Shore of Miami East after pinning Newark Catholic’s Caden Canning and defeating Troy Christian’s Troy Kennedy, 7-0, in the opening rounds.

Duncan Cooper (160) also finished in third place with a 5-2 win over Cory-Rawson’s Logan Korpics. Cooper won a 14-2 major decision over Wayne Trace’s Eli Moore after falling to champion David Cumberledge of Ashtabula St. John’s. He opened with three consecutive pins over Patrick Henry’s A.J. Healy, Coldwater’s Reece Thomas and Blanchester’s Ramiro Torres.

Dylan Burns (160) finished in fourth place, falling to Ashtabula St. John’s Ethan Ducca. He defeated Carey’s Hayden Jacoby, 8-2, in the consolation semifinals after dropping a 4-0 decision to champion Trevor Franks of Lakota in the semifinals. Burns started the tournament with pins over Wayne Trace’s Wyatt Stabler and McComb’s Andrew Smith, and an 11-2 major decision over Coldwater’s Josh Fink.

Riley Richards (126) took fifth place with an 8-2 win over Blanchester’s Andrew Frump. Richards went 5-2 overall with two pins.

Austin Flick (138) also finished in fifth place for the Buccs with a pin over Blanchester’s Johnny Schirmer in the finals. Flick went 4-2 overall with two pins.

Gavin McReynolds (182) finished in fifth place to give Covington its eighth place-winner, earning an 11–3 major decision over Delphos St. John’s Chase Martin. McReynolds finished 4-2 with 3 pins.

Connor Sindelir (126) finished one match away from placing, going 3-2 overall with two pins. Jesse Fisher (195, pin), Dylan Staudt (220, pin), Fletcher Metz (145) and Clayton Stephan (285) also wrestled well for the Buccs.

Covington travels to Eaton on Wednesday, January 30 for a combined high school and junior high dual.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lehman boys

lose to Anna

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team lost to unbeaten Anna 74-29 Saturday night.

Anna improved to 15-0, while Lehman dropped to 5-7.

Versailles boys

handle Russia

VERSAILLES — Michael Stammen had a career game as the Versailles boys basketball team defeated Russia 65-49 Saturday.

Stammen poured in 30 points for the Tigers and Evan Hiestand added 16.

Mason Dapore led Russia with 17 points and Justin York added 13.

Versailles improved to 9-7, while Russia dropped to 9-6.

FRIDAY

Lehman boys

win thriller

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team recorded a 50-48 win over Ridgemont Friday night.

Lehman improved to 5-6 overall and 4-1 in NWCC play wiht the win, while Ridgemont dropped to 5-10 overall and 2-3 in NWCC play.

Buccs fall

to Fairlawn

SIDNEY — The Covington boys basketball team lost 65-63 to Fairlawn Friday night.

Covington dropped to 3-11, while Fairlawn improved to 6-8.

FM handles

Bradford

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe boys defeated Bradford 71-44 in CCC action Friday.

FM improved to 9-6 overall and 5-3 in the CCC, while Bradford dropped to 0-14 overall and 0-9 in the CCC.

Anna boys

stay perfect

HOUSTON — The Anna boys basketball team defeated Houston 77-42 in SCAL action.

Anna improved to 14-0 overall and 9-0 in the SCAL, while Houston dropped to 2-12 overall and 0-9 in the SCAL.

Russia boys

beat Botkins

RUSSIA — The. Russia boys basketball team recorded a 57-46 win over Botkins Friday in SCAL action.

Russia improved to 9-5 overall and 5-4 in the SCAL, while Botkins dropped to 8-8 overall and 3-6 in the SCAL.

Versailles boys

lose to Parkway

ROCKFORD — The Versailles boys basketbaall team lost to Parkway 71-52 Friday in MAC action.

Parkway improved to 6-7 overall and 1-4 in the MAC, while Versailles dropped to 8-7 overall and 3-3 in the MAC.

GIRLS

Lady Cavs

fall to Skins

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team lost a close game with St. Henry 53-48 Saturday in non-conference action.

Lehman, 8-7, trailed 14-13, 31-25 and 37-29 at the quarter breaks.

Carly Edwards had a big game for Lehman with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Lauren McFarland had 10 points and three steals, while Anna Cianciolo filled out the state sheet with six points, four assists and four steals.

Lady Buccs

top Tigers

JACKSON CENTER — The Covington girls basketball team won a defensive battle with Jackson Center Saturday 49-29.

Covington, 15-2 overall, led 13-2, 24-16 and 36-22 at the quarter breaks.

Samantha Whiteman led Covington with 24 points and Makenzee Maschino added nine.

Arcanum edges

Russia girls

RUSSIA — The Russia girls basketball team lost to Arcanum 41-39 Saturday.

Laurissa Poling scored 15 points for Russia and Jenna Cordonnier added 12.

Russia dropped to 10-6 with the loss.