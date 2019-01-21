Piqua girls basketball preparing to start ‘second season’ after 14 days off

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

No basketball coach is happy with the recent rash of bad weather forcing game postponements —- creating the dilemma of trying to reschedule games and still be sharp when the tournament season starts.

But, no team has been affected more by that than the Piqua girls basketball team and coach Jon Dolph.

The Lady Indians are in the middle of a breakthrough season —- having reached double digit wins for the first time in 18 years.

Piqua went to 10-4 after a win over Xenia on Jan. 9, the last time the team donned their game uniforms. The last time Piqua won that many games was the 2000-01 season, when Piqua finished 13-10 and advanced to the sectional finals. It was also the last time the Lady Indians won a tournament game.

And while Piqua was scheduled for a 10-day break after Xenia — that was not a bad thing with Tylah Yeomans working her way back from an ankle injury and Aubree Schrubb out injured —- but, after Saturday’s game at Fairborn and Monday’s game at Bethel were cancelled, the time between games will have stretched to 14 days when the Indians host Stebbins Wednesday.

“When I left school after practice Friday, we were really looking forward to the Fairborn game,” Dolph said. “They have a good team and it was going to a challenge, but we were looking forward to playing. Then, when I left school Sunday, I was under the impression we would play Bethel Monday. Bethel called Monday morning and cancelled the game.”

He admits the time off from practice is good in one way.

“Sure, it gives our injured players a chance to rest,” Dolph said. “But, at the same time, they are not getting treatment they need from Erin (athletic trainer Erin Schmerge), so it is a double-edge sword. It has been three days since we have even practiced.”

Dolph knows his kids are looking forward to playing a game.

“They want to give somebody else some bumps and bruises,” he said with a laugh. “I live in Dayton. The roads aren’t great, but I know Fairborn and Stebbins are probably practicing. I am just hoping to be able to practice on Tuesday and then get the game in with Stebbins Wednesday.

“I know they are calling for more snow Wednesday. I definitely don’t want to go into the Vandalia-Butler game (Saturday), not having played in 18 days.”

And he hopes that he sees the team that has built up momentum as the season has gone on.

“That is one of the things I worry about,” he said. “That, when we come back we will be making the same mistakes we made in week one and two. The other thing is just trying to get these games rescheduled before the tournament starts. That is right around the corner.”

And Dolph is just hoping continue the team’s momentum —- whenever the “second season” finally gets started.