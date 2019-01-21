Friday boys basketball roundup; Versailles girls win bowling match

Staff Reports

The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team had the weekend off.

Friday’s game with Hardin Northern was rescheduled for Jan. 28 and Saturday’s game with Sidney was rescheduled for Feb. 4

Bradford boys

drop game

BRADFORD —- The Bradford boys basketball team lost to Mississinawa Valley 62-21 Friday night in CCC action.

Connor Jones led Bradford with nine points.

Mississinawa Valley improved to 5-7 overall and 4-3 in the CCC, while Bradford dropped to 0-13 overall and 0-8 in the CCC.

Russia boys

fall to Loramie

RUSSIA —- The Russia boys basketball team lost to Fort Loramie 54-48 Friday night in SCAL action.

Both teams are now 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the SCAL.

Mason Dapore led Russia with 17 points and Jordan York added 13.

Russia plays at Anna Tuesday.

Houston loses

to Jackson Center

HOUSTON —- The Houston boys basketball team lost to Jackson Center 44-37 Friday in SCAL action.

Jackson Center improved to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the SCAL, while Houston fell to 2-10 overall and 0-7 in the SCAL.

John Leist led the Wildcats with nine points.

Houston plays at Fort Loramie Tuesday.

St. Henry edges

Versailles boys

ST. HENRY — The Versailles boys basketball team lost 65-62 to St. Henry Friday in MAC action.

Evan Heistand led the Tigers with 19 points.

Connor VanSkyock scored 12 and Michael Stammen added 11.

St. Henry improved to 9-3 overall and 3-1 in the MAC, while Versailles dropped to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the MAC.

Versailles plays at Parkway Friday night.

BOWLING

Tiger girls

top Parkway

NEW BREMAN — The Versailles girls bowling team defeated Parkway 2,392-1,661.

Versailles rolled team games of 777 and 845 to open a big lead and cruise to the victory.

Morgan Barlage had games of 202 and 169 for a 371 series.

In the second game, Morgan Heitkamp had a 207 and Jena Mangen added a 181.

“The girls made some good adjustments, Jena Mangen really stepped up in the second game,” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot said.

Versailles rolled baker games of 194, 137, 153, 128 and 158.

“The scores were not our highest,” Phlipot said. “I put some girls in different spots, and they all did very well.”

Versailles will bowl Saturday against Fort Loramie at Union City.