Bradford to induct two into Hall of Fame

Staff Reports

On Febr. 9, Bradford High School will be holding their 25th Athletic Hall of Fame night.

The induction ceremony will take place between the junior varsity and varsity boys’ basketball games vs. Newton. The junior varsity game will start at 6 p.m.

The 2019 Bradford Athletic Hall of Fame class inductees are Missy Richard Ankrom and Rita Brandon.

Missy is a 1993 graduate of Bradford High School. During her athletic career at Bradford High School, Missy earned 14 letters in volleyball, basketball, cheerleading and track. She received honorable mention CCC for Volleyball. Missy holds the school record in track for the 100 and 300 meter hurdles and qualified for the regional tournament in the 3200. She also was a Bradford scholar athlete her senior year.

After high school she went to Ohio State for one year and then transferred to Shawnee State University in Portsmouth Ohio. At Shawnee State she was a member of the women’s volleyball team for 3 years; was captain her senior year; and was ALL MOC scholar athlete her senior year. She played on the women’s basketball team for 2 years that qualified for the NAIA National Tournament. Missy also was a member of the Shawnee State Cheerleaders for one year.

After graduating from Shawnee State in 1998, Missy was the assistant volleyball coach for 2 years. She has been employed at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth as a physician recruiter since graduation in 1998. Missy now lives in Portsmouth with her husband Seth Ankrom.

Rita is a 1970 graduate of Bradford High School. During Rita’s athletic career at Bradford High School, she played 4 years of Volleyball, 4 years of Basketball, 4 years of Softball, 4 years of Track, and 3 years of Cheerleading. Rita was voted the most outstanding track runner all four years of high school and was an officer in our Girl’s Athletic Association (GAA) for 3 years.

Following graduation, Rita attended the Bowling Green State University where she graduated with a degree in Physical Education and Health in 1974.

After graduation she came back to Bradford and taught Physical Education for 35 years. Rita coached the following: Assistant Varsity Basketball, Varsity Cheerleading, Junior High Volleyball, Junior High Basketball, and Junior High Track.