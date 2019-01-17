Piqua sotball to hold Little Indians clinic; basketball games rescheduled

Staff Reports

The Piqua high school softball program will be holding a Little Indians Clinic.

The high school softball athletes will lead and direct the clinic.

The clinic will help build a foundation for future success on the softball diamond. The team will be using drills and techniques tailored to their age, size and ability to help them succeed and enjoy the clinic.

The clinic is for softball players in grades K-6 and will be held on Feb. 9 and 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at Garbry Gymnasium at Piqua High School.

Participants should wear tennis and bring their softball equipment.

Cost is $20 for one session or $35 for both sessions.

A T-shirt is included if you do both sessions.

Those interested should pre-register by Jan. 31.

Forms and payment can be dropped off or mailed to Piqua High School to Attn: Coach Campbell.

Checks should be made payable to PIAB Softball.

Anyone with questions can contact coach Campbell at gcampbell@fandp.com if you have any questions or need additional information.

Bucc games

rescheduled

Covington has rescheduled a number of games that were postponed last weekend.

The high school boys basketball game vs. New Bremen will be Jan. 22 at Covington. JV will start at 6 p.m. There will be no freshman game.

The high school girls basketball game vs. Ansonia will be Feb. 4 at Covington.

JV will start at 5:30 p.m.

The junior high boys basketball game at Ansonia will be Jan. 30 with a 5:30 p.m. start. The bus will leave at 4:15pm.

Also, the freshman boys basketball tournament at Brookville at the end of February (Feb.18-21) has been canceled due to low numbers.

Houston boys

game rescheduled

The Newton boys basketball game at Houston postponed Saturday has been rescheduled.

The game will now be played Jan. 28.

Bradford girls

game scheduled

The Bradford girls basketball game with Arcanum postponed Saturday has been rescheduled.

The game will now be played Jan. 29