Watson, Pothast honored by OCCAC; All-OCCAC Academic released

Edison State Community College basketball players Sarah Pothast (Wapakoneta) and Lacey Watson (Rock Island, Ill.) were named the OCCAC women’s and men’s D-II Players of the Week for the week of Jan. 7-13.

Pothast played only 46 minutes in a pair of wins for the Chargers, but stuffed the stat sheet in the limited court time.

She averaged 23.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 77 percent (17-22) from the floor and knocking down 13-of-14 foul shots.

Pothast was also very careful with the ball, committing just two turnovers total in the two conference victories.

This marks Edison State’s fifth weekly women’s award and the fourth different Charger student-athlete to earn the distinction.

Pothast is averaging 15.6 points per game in her first season at Edison State (13-2, 3-1 OCCAC).

Watson has become a familiar name in this weekly posting, picking up his third honor of 2018-19 after going back-to-back on Dec. 10 and 17.

For his latest laurel, he averaged 23.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.5 steals in two OCCAC wins for the Chargers. Watson recorded a triple-double (25 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) in Edison State’s 116-93 win over Hocking College. He converted 8-of-17 field goal attempts in both game for 20-plus points in each.

He surrendered just three turnovers in 61 minutes.

Watson is averaging 25.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.7 steals per game in his first season with the Chargers (13-3, 2-2 OCCAC).

All-OCCAC Academic

Edison State had 27 athletes receive All-OCCAC Academic honors for the Fall quarter.

Names in all caps had 4.0 average.

They included:

Baseball: HENRY BARWICK, JACOB CLEMENTS, Casey Jones, Joey Pryor, Dylan Welch, Kolby Wooten

Women’s Basketball: Elysabette Andrews, Lauryn Gray, Brogan Mciver, REBEKAH NEW, Sarah Pothast, Kennadie Reese, Marin Reis, Kayla Tullis

Men’s Basketball: Cameron Arnold, JAEDYN CARTER

Softball: WENDY HAWK, RUTH HOLLAND, HANNA OAKS, Lexie Romine, HALLIE SNYDER, KACIE TACKETT, Maddie Weaver

Volleyball: LEAH HERDMAN, Miranda Hickey, KATHRYN LEE, Vanessa Winner