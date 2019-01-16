Covington girls get win over Russia in non-conference action

By Ben Robinson

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team picked up a big win over Russia 49-38 Tuesday night in non-conference action.

Russia dropped to 9-4 with the loss, while Covington improved to 13-2 with the win.

The two teams could well meet down the. road in tournament action.

And it was an outstanding defensive effort that sparked the win as Covington harassed Russia throughout —holding the visiting Raiders to just eight first half points and 38 for the game.

But Russia was able to get itself back into the game in a blink of an eye after being down 39-23 with just over 3:00 left in the contest.

Back-to-back treys by Olivia Moorman and Ashley Scott, followed by a traditional three-point play by Laurissa Poling, cut the Covington advantage to 39-32 in just twenty seconds.

This forced a Covington timeout and Morgan Kimmel tossed a perfect strike to Morgan Lowe on the inbounds play. Lowe converted a layup at the other end and hit the free throw after being fouled on the shot.

It was the dagger as Covington was able to hit eight-of-11 free throws in the final frame to record the double-digit win.

Sammi Whiteman led all scorers with 21 points, while Makenzee Maschino dropped in 10 points – all coming in the fourth quarter. Morgan Kimmel contributed with seven points as well for Covington.

Laurissa Poling and Ashley Scott led Russia with nine points a piece, while Olivia Moorman dropped in eight and Jenna Cordonnier contributed with six points.

In all, Covington dropped in 16 two-pointers, received a pair of treys by Whiteman and Kimmel, and converted on 11-of-15 from the free throw line.

Meanwhile, Russia scored on eight two-point buckets, five three-pointers and made seven of their 10 free throws in the contest.

Covington travels to Bethel Thursday, while Russia hosts Fort Loramie.