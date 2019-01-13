Lehman Catholic girls get win; Friday boys basketball roundup

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team got its game in with Jackson Center Saturday and the Lady Cavaliers came away with a 32-27 victory.

Lehman led 12-4, 22-13 and 30-26 at the quarter breaks.

The scoring came to a halt in the fourth quarter, with Lehman scoring two points and holding Jackson Center to one.

That was with Jackson Center playing the fourth quarter with four players, due to an injury.

Grace Monnin had eight points, six rebounds and two assists for Lehman.

Lauren McFarland had five points and three steals and Hope Anthony also scored five points.

Rylie McIver and Anna Cianciolo both had three steals and Grace Olding dished out two assists.

Lehman, 7-6, will host Hardin Northern Thursday in NWCC action.

Games Postponed

Five basketball games were postponed Saturday.

Piqua boys will now host Elida Tuesday, while Covington boys will host New Bremen Jan. 22.

Other games postponed Saturday were Newton boys at Houston, Bradford girls at Arcanum and Ansonia girls at Covington.

FRIDAY

Piqua boys

drop game

XENIA — The Piqua boys basketball team played a strong first half before losing to Xenia 85-71 in GWOC American play Friday night.

Piqua led 18-15 after one quarter and 36-29 at halftime, but the Bucs responed with a 56-point second half.

Xenia took a 57-48 lead after three quarters and stayed in control from there.

Samari Curtis scored 41 points for Xenia, following up a 47-point effort against Sidney.

Zach Tillman and Qurri Tucker led Piqua with 16 points each and Garrett Schrubb added 13 points.

Piqua dropped to 5-7 overall and 2-6 in GWOC American play, while Xenia improved to 6-5 overall and 4-3 in GWOC American play.

Piqua will be back in action Tuesday, hosting Elida.

Bucc boys

drop game

COVINGTON — The Covington boys basketball team lost to National Trail 54-33 Friday night in CCC action.

National Trail improved to 11-2 overall and 4-2 in the CCC, while Covington dropped to 2-9 overall and 2-5 in the CCC.

Covington plays at Miami East Friday night.

Russia gets

overtime win

JACKSON CENTER — The Russia boys basketball team defeated Jackson Center 60-53 in overtime Friday night in SCAL action.

Jordan York led Russia with 19 points.

Mason Dapore scored 16 points and Daniel Kearns and Carter Francis both scored 10 points.

Russia improved to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in SCAL play, while Jackson Center dropped to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in SCAL play.

Russia will host Fort Loramie Friday.

Tiger boys

stop Rangers

VERSAILLES— The Versailles boys basketball team shutdown New Knoxville 57-18 Friday night.

Versailles improved to 8-4 overall and 3-1 in the MAC, while New Knoxville dropped to 2-8 overall and 0-3 in the MAC.

Michael Stammen scored 2o points for the Tigers.

Evan Hiestand scored 14 and Ryan Martin added 10.