Prichard receives OCCAC honor; Edison State sweeps Hancock

Staff Reports

Edison State men’s basketball player Dakota Prichard was named the OCCAC D-II Athlete of the Week.

Prichard lifted the Chargers to a 98-89 win over Miami University – Hamilton by putting forth a 24-point, 14-rebound effort in just 27 minutes played.

He added two blocks, an assist and steal to his double-double while dropping in 9-of-11 field goal attempts and 5-of-7 foul shots.

Edison teams

sweep Hancock

The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams swept Hancock College Wednesday.

Edison State will travel to Clark State Saturday with the women playing at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m.

MEN

Edison State improved to 12-3 overall and 1-3 in the OCCAC with a 116-93 win over Hocking.

Hocking dropped to 4-10 overall and 1-4 in the OCCAC.

Edison opened a 55-45 halftime lead and outpointed Hocking 61-48 in the second half.

Lamine Komara had an amazing game, scoring 32 points on 14 of 17 shooting from the floor and four of six from the foul line. He added eight rebounds and four assists.

Lacey Watson had a triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals; while James Richardson Jr. scored 13 points.

Roman Morgan had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds; while Jaedyn Carter had 11 points and five rebounds.

Sean Jones added six rebounds.

Dalane Brown had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists for Hancock; while Jose Deleon scored 20 points and Jarell Giles added 19 points and five rebounds.

Arende Johnson had 16 points and three assists and Akeem Riley added 12 points and three assists.

Malik Weatherington grabbed five rebounds.

Edison was 48 of 82 from the floor for 59 percent, including three of 17 from long range for 18 percent. The Chargers made 17 of 25 free throws for 68 percent.

Hancock was 30 of 66 from the floor for 46 percent, 12 of 31 from 3-point range for 39 percent and 21 of 28 from the line for 75 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 52-26 and had 13 turnovers to Hocking’s 14.

WOMEN

The Edison State women cruised to a 124-31 win over Hocking.

Edison State is 12-2 overall and 2-1 in OCCAC play, while Hocking is 1-8 overall and 0-4 in OCCAC play.

The Chargers led 34-11, 72-15 and 102-21 at the quarter breaks.

Sarah Pothast had a perfect game, making all 12 of her shots from the floor for 24 points, to go with five rebounds.

Rebekah New nearly matched her, going 11 of 12 from the floor for 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds; while Lauryn Gray scored 16 points.

Kailani Broyles had a double-double with 12 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, while Kennedie Reese added five assists.

Clair Schmitmeyer had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists; while Kaylesha Broyles had eight points, five rebounds and six assists.

Kayla Tullis had eight points and eight rebounds; while Elysabette Andrews grabbed five rebounds.

Marin Reis had six assists and three steals; while Brogan McIver dished out four assists and Emily Powell scored four points.

Edison State was 60 of 86 from the floor for 70 percent, but missed all three of its 3-point attempts. The Chargers were a perfect 4-for-4 from the line for 100 percent.

Hancock was 11 of 51 from the floor for 22 percent, made five of 30 shots from long range for 17 percent and converted four of eight free throws for 50 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 58-10 and had seven turnovers to Hancock’s 24.