Piqua, Covington wrestlers compete in duals

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Piqua wrestling team got strong performances from David Stumpff (113) and Lance Reaves-Hicks (285) in a double-dual at Wayne Wednesday.

Piqua lost to Tecumseh 69-12 and Stebbins 63-12.

“Both of those guys went out and wrestled well in their one match,” Piqua coach Scott Kaye said. “Neither one of them got to wrestle two matches.”

After getting a forfeit win against Tecumseh, Stumpff pinned Javen Albert of Stebbins in 2:23.

“He showed he could score from pretty much every position,” Kaye said.

Reaves-Hicks pinned Alex Mills of Tecumseh in 1:15, before receiving a forfeit win against Stebbins.

“Lance (Reaves-Hicks) was wrestling a pretty good wrestler,” Kaye said. “He didn’t make any mistakes and took advantage of his opportunities when they were there.”

Bryce Short (220) took both of his matches the full distance before losing decisions by scores of 10-5 and 9-4, while Brian Wintrow (138) and Isaac Bushnell (170) lost both their matches by pins.

“Bryce (Short) just got down to that weight and worked hard,” Kaye said. “Brian (Wintrow) and Isaac (Bushnell) weren’t able to attack and they were always a step behind their opponent.”

Tyrese Mixon (285) saw his first action, losing two JV matches.

“He has been working hard in the wrestling room and it was good for him to get some time on the mat,” Kaye said. “He will get some more matches this weekend.”

Piqua will wrestle in the Miamisburg Invitational Saturday.

Buccs sweep

matches

SIDNEY — The Covington wrestling team improved to 13-3 in duals with wins over Sidney and Allen East Wednesday.

Covington defeated Allen East 43-28 and Sidney 51-27.

Going 2-0 for Covington were Kellan Anderson (113, pin), Cael Vanderhorst (120, 2 pins), Riley Richards (132, pin), Austin Flick (138, pin), Keringten Martin (160, pin), Duncan Cooper (170, 2 pins) and Gavin McReynolds (182, 2 pins). Bryce Smith (160, pin) went 1-0, while Devin Newhouse (106), Jensen Wagoner (152) and Jesse Fisher (220, pin) finished 1-1. Also competing for the Buccs were Connor Sindelir (126), Fletcher Metz (145) and Dylan Staudt (285).

In JV action, Caleb Miller (138) and Ricky Stephan (182) earned pins while David Robinson (145) won by decision and Adam Brewer (160) dropped a match.

Covington’s junior high team also swept both duals to improve their dual meet record to 3-1.

They defeated Allen East 48-31, and Sidney 58-21.

Going 2-0 were Michael Hagan (80), Jericho Quinter (92), Lane Jay (104), Tanner Garrett (104), Chase Vanderhorst (110), Aaron Jackson (116), Cam Ha (150) and Bryce Staudt (172). Going 1-1 were Brian Morrison (122) and Trey Schmelzer (142). Banks Koffer, Kaden Hughes, Tyler Basye, Trey Kiser and Charles Morrison also competed well for the Buccs.

Covington travels to West Milton Jan. 17 for a combined high school and junior high tri-meet with Milton-Union and Coldwater.

Buccs JH

competes

Covington’s junior high wrestling team put in an outstanding performance at the prestigious Best of the Midwest Junior High Invitational, finishing in seventh place out of 53 teams at the event.

The Buccs earned a number of wins throughout the tournament and finished with three placers.

Jericho Quinter (86) finished second, dropping a 4-1 decision in the finals. He earned wins by pin, technical fall and decision on his way to the finals. Chase Vanderhorst (104) finished second, dropping an overtime decision in the finals, after defeating three opponents by pin and another by technical fall.

Kamden Hughes (98) finished third., dropping a 1 point decision in the semifinals, and earning pins over his other four opponents.

Dalton Bishop (80) and Carson Taylor (80) both picked up a pair of victories, while Banks Koffer and Aaron Jackson won by pin, and Cam Ha by decision. Lane Jay, Tanner Garrett, Brian Morrison, Kaden Hughes, Trey Schmelzer, Tyler Basye and Charles Morrison also picked up great experience at the event.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at (937) 451-3334 or rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com