Versailles bowling teams sweep matches

Staff Reports

UNION CITY — The Versailles boys bowling team swept two matches recently.

Versailles defeated Greenville 2,051-1,976 on McBo’s Lanes and defeated Ansonia 2.741-2,090 at Woodcrest Lanes.

Versailles rolled games of 867 and and 850 against Greenville.

Sam Bensman had game of 214 and 191 for a 405 series.

Landon Henry rolled a 197 in the opening game and Jay Mumaw had a a 189 in the second game.

Versailles rolled 168 and 166 in the baker games.

“Sam Bensman had a really good day making great shots,” Versailles assistant coach Chris Mumaw said. “After a tough loss to Coldwater last week, is was a good team effort.”

Versailles had games of 871 and 958 against Ansonia.

Mumaw had games of 197 and 212 for a 409 series.

Henry had game s of 182 and 195, while Derek Morris rolled a 212 in the second game.

Versailles added baker games of 152, 215, 169, 167 and 199.

“This was a good team win,” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot said. “We had have had our highest series of the year two weeks in a row. The boys are starting to click. It was nice to see Matthew Francis have a good day; he hasn’t had much lane time and today he took advantage of it. He has been working hard in practice and today it paid off.”

Versailles will bowl St. Henry at New Bremen on Saturday.

Lady Tigers

win twice

UNION CITY — The Versailles girls bowling team won two matches recently.

The Lady Tigers defeated Greenville 2,153-1,582 at McBo’s Lanes and defeated Fort Loramie 2,346-1,745 at Woodcrest Lanes.

Against Greenville, Versailles rolled games of 899 and 890.

Morgan Barlage had games of 206 and 219 for a 425 series, while Haddi Treon had games of 244 and 179 for a 423 series.

Natalie York had a 170 game.

Versailles added baker games of 223 and 141.

“Morgan Barlage had a really good day making great shots,” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot said. “After a tough loss to Coldwater last week, is was a good team effort. The girls all had good lane time.”

Against Fort Loramie, Versailles rolled games of 887 and 710.

Morgan Heitkamp had games of 201 and 181for a 382 series.

Barlage had a 203 in the opening game and Treon had a 200.

“The lanes changed the second game,” Phlipot said, “and the girls were not making good first shots. This is something we are struggling with and are working on improving.”

In baker games Versailles rolled 150, 164, 156, 151 and 128.

“The scores were not our highest,” Phlipot said. “I put some girls in different spots and they all did very well. I told them after the match that there may be a match where someone may have to step in the fourth or fifth spot and everybody needs to be prepared. This was a good team win, everyone got good lane time and bowled in some different spots and did very well.”

Versailles will bowl Parkway Saturday at New Bremen.