Versailles swimmers compete at Jay County Invitational

Staff Reports

PORTLAND, Ind. — The Versailles boys swimming team finished fifth at the Jay County Invitational, while the girls finished seventh.

For Versailles boys, Cole Condon won the 50 freestyle, 22.22; and 100 butterfly, 53.78; while Ryan Subler won the 100 backstroke, 58.78.

Also Winning for Versailles were 200 medley relay (Subler, Owen Schultz, Stuart Baltes, Condon), 1:46.04’ and 200 freestyle relay (Subler, Jack Detrick, Baltes, Condon), 1:34.44

Finishing fourth was Subler, 200 freestyle, 2:06.63; while taking fifth was Baltes, 100 backstroke, 65.53.

Finishing sixth was Schultz, 100 breaststroke, 1:12.91; while taking eighth were Baltes, 200 IM, 2:26.30; Detrick, 100 freestyle, 25.02.

The Versailles girls 2oo freestyle relay (Alexi Jay, Madelyn Holzapfel, Deanna Day Sara Cavin) finished fifth in 1:54.83.

Finishing seventh were Jay, 200 IM, 2:37.21 and 100 butterfly, 1:11.07; and Lauren Menke, 100 breaststroke, 1:20.21.

Taking eighth were Holzapfel, 200 IM, 2:39.12; and the 200 medley relay (Holzapfel, Menke, Jay, Cavin), 2:10.25.