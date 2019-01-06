Versailles wrestlers second at Valley View

Staff Reports

GERMANTOWN — The Versailles wrestling team finished second at the Valley View Invitational Saturday.

Graham won with 311.5 points and Versailles was second with 210.

Winning for Versailles was Tyler Gigandet (170).

Gigandet, the first seed, advanced to the championship match with two pins and decisioned Jesse Biser of National Trail 7-0 in the title match.

Finishing second were Jacob Poling (126), Trevor Huber (132), Dalton Didier (152) and Isaac Grilliot (195).

Poling had a pin and a tech fall to advance to the championship match, before losing to Chris Kelly of Graham.

Huber advanced to the title match with a pin and major decision before losing to Nick Moore of Graham.

Didier advanced to the finals with a major decision and a decision before losing to Jeffrey Thomas of Grahm.

Grilliot advanced to the title match with a pin and a overtime decision over Christian Meyers of Valley View, before losing a 7-4 decision to William Mannier of Graham in the title match.

Taking third were Kobe Epperly (113), Carson Bey (132), Nick Monnier (138) and Austin Nerderman (285).

Epperly was 2-1 with a pin; while Bey was 3-1 with a pin.

Monnier was 3-1 with a pin, while Nerderman was 3-1 with two pins and a major decision.

Finishing fourth was Derek Cavin (182).

Cavin was 3-2 with two pins.

Taking fifth were Mike Reed (106), Noah Brown (120) Noah Barga (126), Cael Bey (145) and Brayden Keihl (220).

Reed was 3-2 with two pins; while Brown was 2-2 with a pin,.

Barga was 3-2 with a major decision; while Bey was 3-2 with three pins.

Keihl was 3-2 with two pins.

Finishing sixth were Caleb Kaiser (120) and Taran Tyo (220).

Tyo was 2-3 with a pin.