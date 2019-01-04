Piqua boys can’t slow down Trotwood-Madison

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

The Piqua boys basketball team will play at St. Marys Saturday in non-conference action.

After a 1-5 start, Piqua defeated Lehman Catholic and Troy Christian in winning the WPTW Holiday Classic last weekend.

On Friday night, Piqua couldn’t slow down Trotwood-Madison, losing 109-41 in GWOC American action.

Trotwood improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in GWOC American play, with the Rams only loss being to Wayne last Friday. Wayne then lost to Sidney on Saturday.

Piqua is 3-6 overall and 1-5 in GWOC American play.

It took Trotwood-Madison just seven seconds to get on the board with Malachi Mathews hitting a jumper off the opening tip.

But, Mick Karn answered with a three-pointer to give Piqua its only lead.

But, the Rams quickly took control, rolling up a 32-8 lead after one quarter.

Amari Davis scored 11 points in the opening quarter, Mathews had eight and Justin Stephens added five.

Garrett Schrubb added a 3-pointer for Piqua in the first quarter and Caleb Lyons had a basket.

Trotwood-Madison increased the lead to 58-17 at halftime.

Davis scored 18 points in the opening half, while Mathews scored 12 and Keontae Huguely scored eight.

Schrubb hit another three in the second quarter for Piqua, while Zach Tillman and Makeegan Kuhn scored three points each.

Trotwood-Madison opened a 90-30 lead after three quarters, before emptying the bench in the fourth quarter.

Davis, who came in second in the GWOC with a 30.7 scoring average, almost reached that total in three quarters with 26 points.

He was one of six Rams in double figures.

Mathews finished with 19 points, Carter Mims scored 12 and Stephens added 11.

Sammy Anderson scored 10 points, Sellars Littles netted 12 points despite not playing until the fourth quarter and Huguely added eight.

Tillman led Piqua with 12 points.

Schrubb and Tucker both added six points each.

Trotwood-Madison was 45 of 73 from the floor for 62 percent and 15 of 22 from the line for 68 percent.

Piqua was 14 of 37 from the floor for 38 percent and 10 of 14 from the line for 71 percent.

Trotwood won the battle of the boards 25-17 and had eight turnovers to Piqua’s 37.

BOXSCORE

Trotwood-Madison (109)

Amari Davis 12-2-26, Carter Mims 5-0-12, Keontae Huguely 4-0-8, Malachi Mathews 6-5-19, Justin Stephens 4-3-11, Terrance Gates 2-0-4, Sammy Anderson 4-2-10, Sellars Littles 5-2-12, Daylon Morgan 0-1-1, Tymere Blanton 2-0-4, James Zachery 0-0-0, Marcus Howard 1-0-2. Totals: 45-15-109.

Piqua (41)

Kameron Darner 1-1-3, Trey Richmond 0-0-0, Mick Karn 1-0-3, Garrett Schrubb 2-0-6, Zach Tillman 5-2-12, Zack Lavey 1-0-2, Makeegan Kuhn 1-1-3, Caleb Lyons 1-0-2, Tanner Kemp 0-4-4, Qurri Tucker 2-2-6, Cameron Foster 0-0-0. Totals: 14-10-41.

3-point field goals — Trotwood: Mims (2), Mathews (2). Piqua: Karn, Schrubb (2).

Score By Quarters

Trotwood 32 58 90 109

Piqua 8 17 30 41

Records: Trotwood 6-1 (4-0), Piqua 3-6 (1-5).

Reserve score: Trotwood-Madison 57, Piqua 34.

Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at (937) 451-3334 or rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

Piqua’s Makeegan Kuhn goes up for an offensive rebound Friday night. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_010419mju_bb_phs_10.jpg Piqua’s Makeegan Kuhn goes up for an offensive rebound Friday night. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Garrett Schrubb shoots against Trotwood’s Justin Stephens Friday at Garbry Gymnasium. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_010419mju_bb_phs_14.jpg Piqua’s Garrett Schrubb shoots against Trotwood’s Justin Stephens Friday at Garbry Gymnasium. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Kameron Darner shoots a 3-pointer Friday night against Trotwood-Madison. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_010419mju_bb_phs_2.jpg Piqua’s Kameron Darner shoots a 3-pointer Friday night against Trotwood-Madison. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Zach Tillman drives to the hoop as Trotwood’s Carter Mims gives chase. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_010419mju_bb_phs_21.jpg Piqua’s Zach Tillman drives to the hoop as Trotwood’s Carter Mims gives chase. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Trey Richmand dribbles past Trotwood’s Terrance Gates Friday night. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_010419mju_bb_phs_3.jpg Piqua’s Trey Richmand dribbles past Trotwood’s Terrance Gates Friday night. Mike Ullery | Daily Call