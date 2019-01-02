Please Mike Brown, make Hue Jackson coach

I think I speak for Browns fans in saying my top New Yer’s Resolution is that Bengals fans have the opportunity to experience Hue Jackson as head coach.

It would seem only fair after the wonderful experience we Browns fans had with 40 games.

You would truly enjoy seeing triple reverses run from the. end zone, blown challenges, mismanaging the final two minutes of halves and games on a weekly basis and the throwing of players and coaches under the bus.

At least, Browns fans would see enjoying it.

Which is something that was new for us Browns fans this season.

Actually, enjoying watching games during the NFL season returned this season for Browns fans.

I was beginning to think the highlight of the season was the NFL season was the annual player draft.

That was until Baker Mayfield stepped onto the field against the New York Jets late in the first half and Browns fans were instantly re-energized.

I can only imagine who the Browns would be playing in the playoffs if Hue could have figured out the Baker was a better quarterback than Tyrod Taylor and Nick Chubb was a better running back than Carlos Hyde — instead of waiting until he was forced to put them in the lineup.

And the removal of Jackson certainly made Browns-Bengals games fun again.

It was certainly the most fun I have had at Paul Brown Stadium (thanks to my brother-in-law Tim Benjamin providing me with a ticket).

I am sure if Tim had known exactly what he was going to experience on that November afternoon with three Browns fans (my niece Hannah, sister Mindy and myself), he may have made a different decision.

The only thing better than the Browns scoring touchdowns on their first four possessions to take a 28-0 lead was all three of the four touchdowns happening right in front of us (we were in the second row of the end zone).

I think Tim was ready to leave at halftime, but he stuck it out until late in the game.

Winning five of the last seven games was about as much fun as I have had on Sunday afternoons since Bernie Kosar was the Browns quarterback (I miss the 80s).

I can hardly wait for a run like that to start next season.

New Golf Rules

I wanted to thank Steve Jurick of the Miami Valley Golf Association for coming to Echo Hills last month and speaking to members and going over all the new rules that will be in play in 2019.

There were lots of great questions and explanations.

My favorite question he was asked concerned your ball being in a deer print in the sand trap and could you rake the trap and place your ball before playing it.

Steve’s response was that he really needs to play in our group, followed by laughter.

To be honest, in our group, it takes less than that for a number of the players to rake the trap and place the ball.

And, while I understand, that never affects me.

And the reason is simple.

I am so bad out of the bunker I have just as good a chance of getting the ball on the green from a deer track as I do from a perfect lie.

All golfers are different.

But, what I have found through the years is whether I improve the. lie (anywhere) or play it as it lies, the result is pretty much the same.

And when you play it as it lies, you figure out how to hit out of bad lies.

I do think the. new rules make sense and will create an opportunity to speed up play, which is what we all want.

And the no penalty on a double hit, is one I totally agree with.

I experience a number of double hits throughout the year, I can’t think of a single time when benefited after double-hitting. In fact, in most cases, it comes when I am in the bunker and the ball either is still in the bunker after the double hit or still not on the green.

I can’t wait to start practicing putting with the flagstick in.

Echo Hills opens in 56 days — and beginning of the Browns playoff run is less than a. year away.

Here is hoping even sooner, Hue will be introduced as the new coach of the Bengals.

To quote Bart Scott, “CAN’T WAIT”.