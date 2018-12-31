Versailles bowlers drop matches to St. Marys, Coldwater

Staff Reports

ST. MARYS — The Versailles boys bowling team dropped two matches over the weekend.

Versailles lost to St. Marys 2,399-2,298 and lost to Coldwater 2,772-2,738.

Against St. Marys, Versailles opened with a 776 to St. Marys 766.

Derek Morris led the Tigers with a 185.

Morris followed that with a 193 for a 378 series, but St. Marys won the second game 793-757 to take a 26-pin lead to the baker games.

In the bakers, Versailles rolled 180-138-137-170-140

St. Marys rolled 164-167-156-181-172

The fifth baker game had Matthew Francis, Sam Bensman, Tyler Gehret, Jay Mumaw and Derek Morris. Sam and Jay marked in both of their frames to help with the Tiger’s 140, falling short of the Rider’s 172.

“The bowling pattern on the lanes was a challenge pattern which were lane conditions the team had never encountered before,” Versailles assistant coach Chris Mumaw said. “It caught us off guard. Derek Morris did a really nice job adapting to the lane condition. It was a good experience for the team and will benefit the team going forward.”

Against Coldwater, Versailles jumped out to a 63-pin lead with games of 941 and 924.

Tyler Gehret had games of 243 and 221 for a 664 series. Landon Henry had a 205 in the opening game and Sam Bensman had a 214 in the second game.

“Tyler Gehret stepped up today with two nice games,” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot said.

Versailles rolled baker games of 138-190-191-185 to take a 20-pin lead to the final baker game.

And while Versailles rolled a 169, Coldwater came through with a 223 to win the match.

“ I’m proud of how the boys bowled,” Phlipot said. “This was our biggest series of the year. They just keep on improving. We bowled really well in the bakers; Coldwater had a 247 in the third baker game with seven strikes ending the game. We shot a 191, nothing you can do about that. I told the boys after the match, ‘ya we lost but it was a good loss.’ Coach Rick Hartings told me after the match that he underestimated how good we were.”

Versailles will be at home Thursday against Greenville, before bowling Fort Loramie at Union City on Saturday.

Lady Tigers

drop matches

ST. MARYS — The Versailles girls bowling team lost to St. Marys 2,508-2,474 Friday and Coldwater 2,589-2,573 Saturday.

Against St. Marys Versailles had games of 721 and 892 to trail by six pins going to the baker games.

After the slow start, Versailles responded in the second game.

Haddie Treon had 201 in the game, Morgan Barlage rolled a 187 and Morgan Heitkamp added a 185.

“The lane pattern was trick, not a normal house shot that St. Marys puts down,” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot said. “We made some adjustments on where we were looking at down lane and the girls were getting better ball reaction. In the middle of the second game the St Marys coach told me the lane pattern was a Kegal Challenge pattern, one that a lot of college tournaments use.”

After baker games of 162 and 180, Versailles had a one-pin lead.

But, the third baker game spelled doom with St. Marys rolling a 201 to Versailles’ 150.

Versailles finished with baker games of 187 and 182 but couldn’t catch up.

“I was happy how the girls fought back after the first game, we only had one bad baker game at a time when St Mary’s was on fire and that was the difference in the match,” Phlipot said.

Versailles lost a high-scoring match to Coldwater 2,589-2,573 at Speedway Lanes in New Bremen.

Again, Versailles had a slow start before adjusting.

The Tigers followed an opening game of 815 with a 938 to get back within 39 pins going to the baker games.

Haddi Treon had games of 171 and 256 for a 427 series to lead the Tigers.

Lindsey Cheadle had games of 182 and 181, while Morgan Heitkamp rolled two games of 171 and Jena Mangen had a 170 in the second game.

“The girls forced some shots in game one and worked on just getting the ball down the lane in the second game,” Phlipot said. “The girls are all growing as bowlers and learning proper adjustments reflecting in improved scores as the matches progress.”

Versailles could never make up the difference in the baker games, rolling 148-158-169-172-172.

“We had our chances throughout the day but couldn’t catch any breaks,” Phlipot said. “This match could have gone either way and I was proud of the girls finish. They bowled well last night against St Marys and again vs Coldwater. Our goal will be to continue to fine tune our game so when we see these tough teams again in the tournaments the result will be reversed.”

Versailles will host Greenville Thursday, before bowling Fort Loramie at Woodcrest Lanes in Union City Saturday.