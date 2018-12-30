Boys Basketball Weekend Roundup

Staff Reports

The Bethel Bees got a challenge from Lehman Catholic in the consolation game of the WPTW Holiday Classic on Friday.

In fact, despite 19 points from all-tournament team selection Kendal James in the first half, the Bees trailed 27-26.

But, Bethel got some big baskets from Jared Evans in the third quarter to take the lead and the Bees held on for a 59-53 victory.

Bethel improved to 6-4, while Lehman dropped to 2-4.

Lehman scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 46, but Bethel was able to finish it off from there.

James led all scorers with 21 points and pulled down six rebounds, while Cannon Dakin added 11 points.

Ethan Rimkus scored nine points and Nicholas Schmidt added eight.

Elliott Gilardi, who was named to the all-tournament team, sparked Lehman in the first half with penetration to the basket and scored 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Luke Frantz and Bryce Kennedy both scored 12 and Brendan O’Leary added 10. Frantz had six rebounds and O’Leary pulled down five.

Bethel was 20 of 48 from the floor for 42 percent and nine of 15 from the line for 60 percent.

Lehman was 17 of 39 from the floor for 44 percent and 16 of 25 from the line for 64 percent.

Lehman won the battle of the boards 24-21, but had 10 turnovers to Bethel’s eight.

Michael Denning received the academic scholarship for Lehman, while Evans received the same honor for Bethel.

Bucc boys

fall to Graham

COVINGTON — The Covington boys basketball team lost to Graham 63-49 in the opening round of the Buccaneer Classic.

The Buccaneers led 11-6 after one on the strength of three-pointers by Tyler Fraley, Zach Kuntz and Kleyton Maschino, but Graham’s Brady King took over the contest in the second quarter by scoring 15 of his game-high 25 points in the frame.

This led to a 26-22 lead for the Falcons at the break.

Graham continued with its hot shooting steak to start the second half, but it came from a different Falcon player as Eli Palmer scored 12 points in the third to spark a 20-10 scoring advantage in the session for a 46-32 lead with one quarter to play.

The double-digit margin was too much to overcome for Covington .

Covington was led in scoring by Andrew Cates, who was the lone Buccaneer in double figures with 17 points.

King, of course, led Graham with a game-high 25 points, while Palmer contributed with 14 points.

Graham boys

handle MU

COVINGTON — The Graham boys basketball team defeated Milton-Union 56-38 in the championship game of the Buccaneer Classic.

Kevin Miller scored 20 points to lead the Falcons (8-2), who built a 25-11 halftime lead then outscored the Bulldogs 21-10 in the fourth to seal the win.

“Graham is a very good basketball team,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well, and a lot of that is a testament to their defense.”

Nathan Brumbuagh led Milton-Union (3-5) with 10 points, while Sam Case and Will Morris both came off the bench to add seven.

Newton wins

conso game

COVINGTON — In the consolation game of the Buccaneer Classic Saturday, Newton boys outscored Covington 23-15 in the fourth quarter to hand the Buccs a 63-54 loss.

Ryan Mollette scored 28 points and Kleyson Wehrley added 20 for Newton (2-4) against Covington (2-6).

Russia loses

to Minster

MINSTER — The Russia boys basketball team dropped a road game to Minster 68-46 Friday in non-conference action.

Russia (5-2, 2-1 Shelby County Athletic League) lost its season opener to Jackson Center but had won five straight before Friday’s defeat.

“Defensively, we just weren’t what we could be tonight,” Russia coach Dave Borchers said. “I think that started a little bit offensively. We didn’t share it as well as we’ve been sharing it the last couple of weeks. We did a little bit of one-and-one tonight.

“… Tomorrow morning, it’s back to the drawing board. Minster played well tonight and deserved to win. They played very well. We’ve got to get better.”

Mason Dapore led Russia with 15 points, while Daniel Kearns added eight.

Russia’s next game is Friday at SCAL rival Houston.

Houston boys

fall to Fairlawn

SIDNEY — The Houston boys basketball team lost a close game to Fairlawn 58-55 Saturday.

Jairon Douglas and Peyton Arnold each scored 14 points for Houston while Tristin Freistuhler scored 13.

Houston, 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the SCAL, will host Russia Friday.