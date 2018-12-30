Staff Reports

SIDNEY — A bad second quarter doomed Lehman Catholic girls basketball team Saturday against New Bremen.

Lehman trailed just 11-8 after one quarter, but New Bremen outscored the Cavaliers 21-2 in the second quarter and went on to win 49-36.

Grace Monnin led Lehman with nine points, five rebounds and three steals.

Lauren McFarland scored eight points and Carly Edwards added six points.

Rylie McIver had two assists and three steals and Hope Anthony had three steals.

Lady Indians

get past Falcons

COVINGTON — The Newton Indians outscored Graham 16-7 in the third quarter of Saturday’s consolation game at the Covington Buccaneer Holiday Classic, holding on from there to claim a 58-52 victory.

The Indians (5-6) had three players in double figures, with Michaela Kirk leading the way with 13 points, Brooke Deeter adding 12 and Ally Weaver scoring 10.

Katelyn Nash led all scored with 20 points for Graham (1-9).BRA

Lady Roaders

top Wildcats

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball team defeated Houston 56-40 Saturday.

Austy Miller led Bradford with 24 points, while Jessica Monnier scored 16 points for Houston.

Lady Raiders

pick up win

RUSSIA — The Russia girls basketball team defeated St. Marys 44-34 Saturday.

Russia will play at Houston Thursday.

FRIDAY

Lady Buccs

top Falcons

COVINGTON — The Covington Lady Buccs made quick work of Graham in the opening round of the inaugural Buccaneer Holiday Classic on Friday, winning 69-26.

After a three-pointer by Graham’s Katelyn Nash to start the game, it didn’t take long for Covington to show it had too much firepower for the visiting Falcons to contain.

Senior standout Sammi Whiteman and and junior enforcer Morgan Kimmel combined to score 15 of Covington’s 19 points in the opening frame for a 12-point Lady Bucc lead after one.

Covington then outscored Graham 23-0 in the second quarter and followed with a 19-7 advantage in the third for a 61-14 lead.

Covington coach Jim Meyer pulled his starters the rest of the way as Covington cruised to the 69-26 win.

Sammi Whiteman led all scorers with a game-high 27 points, while Morgan Kimmel earned 17 hard-earned points through her relentless effort and hustle.

Freshman Makenzee Maschino came off the bench to contribute with 10 points.

Graham was led in scoring by Katelyn Nash, who dropped in 11 points.