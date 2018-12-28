Bethel gets past lehman Catholic in WPTW Holiday Classic consolation game

Staff Reports

The Bethel Bees got a challenge from Lehman Catholic in the consolation game of the WPTW Holiday Classic.

In fact, despite 19 points from all-tournament team selection Kendal James in the first half, the Bees trailed 27-26.

But, Bethel got some big baskets from Jared Evans in the third quarter to take the lead and the Bees held on for a 59-53 victory.

Bethel improved to 6-4, while Lehman dropped to 2-4.

Lehman scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 46, but Bethel was able to finish it off from there.

James led all scorers with 21 points and pulled down six rebounds, while Cannon Dakin added 11 points.

Ethan Rimkus scored nine points and Nicholas Schmidt added eight.

Elliott Gilardi, who was named to the all-tournament team, sparked Lehman in the first half with penetration to the basket and scored 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Luke Frantz and Bryce Kennedy both scored 12 and Brendan O’Leary added 10. Frantz had six rebounds and O’Leary pulled down five.

Bethel was 20 of 48 from the floor for 42 percent and nine of 15 from the line for 60 percent.

Lehman was 17 of 39 from the floor for 44 percent and 16 of 25 from the line for 64 percent.

Lehman won the battle of the boards 24-21, but had 10 turnovers to Bethel’s eight.

Michael Denning received the academic scholarship for Lehman, while Evans received the same honor for Bethel.

BOXSCORE

Lehman Catholic (53)

Brendan O’Leary 4-2-10, Bryce Kennedy 5-1-12, Eliott Gilardi 5-5-15, Drew Barhorst 0-0-0, Luke Frantz 3-4-12, Michael Denning 0-2-2, RJ Bertini 0-2-2. Totals: 17-16-53.

Bethel (59)

Nicholas Schmidt 3-1-8, Kendal James 7-3-21, Jared Evans 2-2-6, Cannon Dakin 3-3-11, Ethan Rimkus 3-0-9, Sean Russell 0-0-0, Cade Young 2-0-4, Jacob Ullmer 0-0-0. Totals: 20-9-59.

3-point field goals — Lehman: Kennedy, Frantz (2). Bethel: Schmidt, James (4), Dakin (2), Rimkus (3).

Score By Quarters

Lehman Catholic 11 27 40 53

Bethel 10 26 46 59

Records: Lehman Catholic 2-4, Bethel 6-4.