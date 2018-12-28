Broyles honored by OCCAC; Bradford, Houston get wins in girls basketball

Edison State Community College women’s basketball sophomore Kaylesha Broyles was honored as OCCAC D-II women’s basketball Player of the Week.

Broyles provided a huge spark off the bench for the Chargers .

She logged 30 minutes and posted a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double in a 72-55 road win at UC-Clermont. A half dozen boards came on the offensive end and Broyles added three assists and two steals. She was efficient offensively, converting 8-of-13 (62 percet) field goal attempts. Broyles is the third different ESCC student-athlete to be named OCCAC Player of the Week this season, joining Lauryn Gray (Nov. 12) and Clair Schmitmeyer (Nov. 26, Dec. 10).

Lady Cavs

lose to Cats

HOUSTON — The Houston girls basketball team recorded a 57-44 win over Lehman Catholic Thursday night.

Houston jumped out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and maintained it the rest of the way.

The Wildcats led 31-18 at halftime and 42-32 after three quarters.

Grace Monnin had 22 points, five rebounds and two steals for Lehman, while Carly Edwards had 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Rylie McIver had six rebounds and three steals, Hope Anthony had four steals and Emma Kennedy had two assists.

Lehman will host New Bremen Saturday, while Houston plays at Bradford Saturday.

Lady Roaders

top Blazers

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketbal team recorded a 59-54 win over National Trail Thursday in CCC action.

Skipp and Austy Miller scored 18 points each and Brianca Keener added 10 points for the Lady Railraoders.

Bradford will host Houston Saturday.

Lady Tigers

lose close one

VERSAILLES — Versailles led most of the game before losing to Anna 35-34 Thursday night in non-confeernce action.

Versailles, 8-2, had trailed 13-10 after one quarter, but led 22-16 at halftime.

While the Lady Tigers made just five field goals and scored just 12 points in the second half, they still led 28-24 after three quarters, but were outpointed 11-6 in the final quarter.

Elizabeth Ording led Versailles with 14 points.

Lindsey Winner scored eight, Caitlin McEldowney added seven and Kelsey Custenborder added five.

Versailles was just six of 15 from the foul line, while Anna was six of seven.

Versailles will return to action Thursday, hosting New Bremen in MAC action.