Long night at WPTW Holiday Classic ends with Piqua win over Lehman Catholic

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

It was long first half in the nightcap of the WPTW Holiday Classic at Garbry Gymnasium.

Approximately 90 minutes to be exact.

Piqua was leading Lehman Catholic 15-6 with 2:01 remaining in the first quarter when the power went off in Garbry Gymnasium.

After an hour delay — when it looked the tournament might have to be delayed a day — the power came back on and Piqua went on to a 64-41 victory.

Piqua was scheduled to play Troy Christian in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in a rematch of last year’s title game when James Anderson led the Eagles to victory. Piqua will be looking for its second tournament title in the 11 years of the tournament.

Lehman was scheduled to play Bethel in the consolation game at 6 p.m.

Piqua, 2-5, had a different look from the start Thursday.

They shook up the starting lineup with Zack Lavey, Zach Tillman and Garrett Schrubb moving into the starting lineup. Varsity assistant Brian Gillespie coached the game with varsity coach Steve Grasso limited to bench duties due to illness.

It paid dividends immediately as Schrubb hit a three on Piqua’s opening possession and the Indians never surrendered the lead.

Brendan O’Leary scored to get Lehman within 3-2, before Tillman took control inside for Piqua.

He scored four points, Qurri Tucker scored four points and then Tillman scored four more, with the last seeming to bring darkness on 15-6.

After the power was restored and a short warmup period, Tucker and Riley Hill scored to give Piqua 19-6 lead.

Lehman settled down after that.

Bryce Kennedy and RJ Bertini got on the board as the Cavaliers closed within 19-10 after one quarter.

It was 32-31 at half and 47-34 after three quarters before Piqua pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Tucker led Piqua with 21 points, while Tillman scored 14 and Trey Richmond added 13.

Schrubb added seven points.

Kennedy led Lehman with 11 points.

O’Leary scored nine, Elliott Gilardi had eight and Frantz finished with seven.

Action begins Friday with JV consolation game between Bethel and Lehman at 2:30 p.m., followed by the JV championship game with Piqua and Troy Christian at 4 p.m.

BOXSCORE

Lehman Catholic (41)

Brendan O’Leary 4-1-9, Bryce Kennedy 5-1-11, Drew Barhorst 0-0-0, RJ Bertini 2-0-4, Luke Frantz 3-0-7, Elliott Gilardi 3-2-8, Michael Denning 1-0-2. 18-4-41.

Piqua (64)

Qurri Tucker 9-2-21, Trey Richmond 5-3-13, Zack Lavey 0-0-0, Garrett Schrubb 3-0-7, Zach Tillman 6-2-14, Kameron Darner 1-0-2, Riley Hill 1-0-2, Makeegan Kuhn 1-0-2, Mick Karn 1-0-3. Totals: 27-7-64.

3-point field goals — Lehman: Frantz. Piqua: Tucker, Schrubb, Karn.

Score By Quarters

Lehman Catholic 10 21 34 41

Piqua 19 32 47 64

Records: Lehman Catholic 2-3, Piqua 2-5.