WPTW, Buccaneer Holiday Classics set for tip-off this week

Those who love holiday basketball tournaments have two to choose from this week in Miami County.

The 11th annual WPTW Holiday Classic will be held Thursday and Friday at Garbry Gymnasium.

The tournament was originally the brainstorm of Doug Haines, Sonny Fulks and then Piqua athletic director David Palmer.

It was a boys tournament with the original teams being Covington, Lehman Catholic, Piqua and Russia.

After several years, a girls tournament with the same four teams was added for two years, before it reverted back to a boys tournament.

Troy Christian joined the tournament last year, replacing Russia, and Bethel joins the tournament this year, replacing Covington, who is holding its own tournament.

Action gets underway Thursday with the JV tournament.

Bethel will play Troy Christian at 2:30 p.m., followed by Piqua and Lehman Catholic at 4 p.m.

That will be followed by the varsity tournament with Bethel playing Troy Christian at 6 p.m., followed by Piqua and Lehman Catholic at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, the JV consolation game will be at 2:30 p.m., followed by the championship game at 4 p.m.

The varsity consolation game will be at 6 p.m., followed by the championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Buccaneer Classic

The first Buccaneer Holiday Classic will be held Thursday and Friday at Covington Junior High and High School.

The boys and girls JV tournament will include Covington, Graham, Newton and Northwestern while the boys and girls varsity tournament will include Covington, Graham, Milton-Union and Newton.

The JV girls tournament will kick things off on Friday.

Covington and Graham girls will play in the K-8 gym at 10 a.m. and Northwestern and Newton girls will play in the old gym at 10 a.m.

The consolation game will be played in the old gym on Saturday at 10 a.m., with the championship game played in the K-8 gym at the same time.

The JV boys tournament will start at 11:30 a.m. Friday with Covington and Graham boys playing in the K-8 gym and Milton-Union and Newton playing in the old gym.

At 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the consolation game will be played in the old gym, with the championship game being played in the K-8 gym.

The varsity tournament will be played in the K-8 gym.

On Friday Milton-Union and Newton girls will play at 3 p.m., followed by Milton-Union and Newton boys at 4:30 p.m.

Covington and Graham girls will play at 6 p.m., followed by Covington and Graham boys at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the girls consolation game will be played at 3 p.m., followed by the boys consolation game at 4:30 p.m.

The girls championship game will be played at 6 p.m., followed by the boys championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Admission will be $4 for the JV tournament, and $6 for the varsity tournament.

The gym will be cleared between the JV tournament and varsity tournaments. No passes will be accepted, including conference passes. The profits from this tournament will be split evenly between the four schools participating.

