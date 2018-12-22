Piqua girls struggle in road loss to Trotwood-Madison

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TROTWOOD — Coming off its biggest win in recent memory, the Piqua girls bsketball team faced a road challenge Saturday afternoon, taking on Trotwood-Madison in GWOC American action.

And it was a struggle from the start for the Lady Indians as Trotwood improved to 5-2 overall and 5-0 in GWOC American play with a 62-28 victory over Piqua. The Lady Indians drop to 7-4 overall and 4-3 in GWOC American play.

With Sparkle Leigh scoring six points in the opening quarter and Sha’Mya Leigh adding five, the Rams opened a 17-4 lead.

Sparkle Leigh hit a three early in the second quarter as the lead reached 22-4, before Tylah Yeomans caught fire.

Yeomans scored six straight points to make it 22-10 but came down awkwardly on her ankle and left the game and could not return.

Aubree Schrubb had a basket to get the Lady Indians within 22-12, but it was a struggle on offense the rest of the half.

Piqua trailed at the break 30-15 and Trotwood increased the lead to 46-20 after three quarters.

The Indians didn’t help themselves any by making just four of 13 free throws in the first two quarters.

Heaven Gooden led Trotwood-Madison with 18 points.

Sha’Mya Leigh scored 14 and Sparkle Leigh added 13.

Despite going out early in the second quarter, Yeomans led Piqua with seven points and Karley Johns scored five points.

The Lady Indians are now off until Jan. 3 when they travel to West Carrollton in GWOC American action.

Troy game

by numbers

There are some impressive stats from the 62-54 win over Troy that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Kelsey Bachman had a career game.

Not only did she score 15 points — making three of five field goal attempts and all four free throw attempts — she also had five assists and four steals.

Johns scored nine points, while grabbing six rebounds and leading the team with five steals.

Yeomans filled out the stat sheet with 12 points, five rebounds and three steals, while Chloe Stewart came off the bench and was a perfect 4-for-4 shooting — including 3-for-3 from long range in scoring 11 points.

The freshman also dished out three assists.

BOXSCORE

Piqua (28)

Tylah Yeomans 2-3-7, Aubree Schrubb 1-0-2, Karley Johns 1-2-5, Kelsey Bachman 2-0-4, Chloe Stewart 0-2-2, Hailey McPherson 0-1-1, Skylar Sloan 0-2-2, Andrea Marrs 1-0-2, Kenzi Anderson 1-1-3, Reagan Toopes 0-0-0, Kathy Young 0-0-0. Totals: 8-11-28.

Trotwood (62)

Quantaijah Huffman 1-1-4, Essence Thornton 1-0-2, Goddess McIntyre 1-0-2, Sha’Mya Leigh 4-5-14, Amya Dixie 0-0-0, Sparkle Leigh 6-0-13, Korryn Millerton 1-3-5, Heaven Gooden 8-2-18, Mercedes Woodward 2-0-4, Indian Ahman 0-0-0, Milani King 0-0-0. Totals: 24-11-62.

3-point field goals — Piqua: Johns, Trotwood: Huffman, Sha’Mya Leigh, Sparkle Leigh.

Score By Quarters

Piqua. 4 15. 20 28

Trotwood. 17. 30. 48. 62

Records: Trotwood 5-2 (5-0), Piqua 7-4 (4-3).

Reserve score: Piqua 42, Trotwood-Madison 38.