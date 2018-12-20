East wrestling celebrates 50 years of wrestling with win over Covington

Staff Reports

CASSTOWN — The Miami East wrestling team celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first wrestling team with a 37-25 win over Covington Wednesday.

Covington took and early 4-0 lead when Keringten Martin (170) won the openeing match with a 17-8 major decision over Michael Miller.

Matt Welker (182) answered for East with a pin of Ricky Stephan in 1:22; before Covington’s Gavin McReynolds recorded a 2-1 decision over Jarrett Winner at 195 pounds.

East then won five of the next six matches to take control.

Brenden Dalton (220) recorded an 11-2 major decision over Covington’s Jesse Fisher; Caleb Snyder (285) pinned Covington’s Clayton Stephan in 1:36; and Olivia Shore (106) pinned Covington’s Devin Newhouse in 29 seconds.

Covington’s Kellan Anderson (113) snapped the streak with a forfeit win, before Max Shore (120) decisioned Covington’s Cael Vanderhorst 6-2 and David Davis (126) pinned Covington’s Connor Sindelar in 3:03.

Covington’s Riley Richards (132) won a 3-0 decision over Garrett Kowalak.

Miami East then recorded two more wins to lock up the match.

Daniel Davis (138) recorded a 12-1 major decision over Caleb Miller and Eli Strubler (145) won a 5-3 decision over Austin Flick.

Covington won the final two matches.

Jensen Wagner (152) decisioned Ethan Ott 6-5 and Dylan Burns (160) won by forfeit.

Covington won the junior high match 57-27.

Winning matches for Covington were Carson Taylor (80), Michael Hagan (86), Dalton Bishop (92), Jericho Quinter (98, pin), Lane Jay (104), Kamden Hughes (110), Chase Vanderhorst (116), Brian Morrison (134), Cam Ha (160) and Bryce Staudt (172).

Buccs compete

in JH tourneys

The Covington junior high wrestling team recently competed in a number of tournaments.

At the Sidney Invitational, Dalton Bishop (80, 2 pins) won, Aaron Jackson (116, 3 pins) placed second, Cam Ha (160, pin) placed third and Banks Koffer (110, 2 pins) placed fourth.

Also winning matches were Trey Schmelzer (128, pin) and Charlie Morrison (205).

At the Tippecanoe Invitational, Dalton Bishop (80, 2 pins) won.

Also winning matches were Tanner Garrett (104, 2 pins), Aaron Jackson (116, 2 pins), Trey Schmelzer (128), Cam Ha (160, pin) and Charlie Morrison (205, pin).

At the Milton-Union Invitational, Dalton Bishop (80, 2 pins) wont, while Trey Schmelzer (128, pin) and Cam Ha (160, 3 pins) both placed fourth.

Also winning matches were Tanner Garrett (104, pin), Banks Koffer (110, pin) and Aaron Jackson (116, pin),

Buccs youth

teams compete

The Covington Youth Wrestling Team traveled to Sunday. Also competing were Miami East, Springfield Shawnee, Troy Christian, Arcanum, Versailles and St Mary’s.

Taking first for the Buccs were Mason Ouellette (2 pins), Weston Roth (2 pins), Christian Skaggs (1 pin), Caleb Ryman (1 pin) and Owen Zickafoose (1 pin).

Finishing second were Nicholas Carnes (2 pins), Cooper Turner (1 pin), Bronson Schnurpel (1 pin), Kadyn Ater-Petitt (1 pin), Landin Cassel (1 pin), Elijah Carnes (1 pin), Zaidyn Sherman and Aveyen Meek.

Taking third place at the event were Kane Bubeck (1 pin), Rachel Yantis (1 pin), Isaiah Mumford (1 pin), Ayden Thompson (1 pin), Christopher Ha (1 pin), Kaden Thompson (1 pin), Henry Skaggs (1 pin), Victor Michael (1 pin), Andrew Basye (1 pin), Colt Basye (1 pin), Dylan Barnhart, Callen Owen, Cutler Robbins, Philip Swabb, James Young, Jonathan Miller, Jack Blumenstock and Dominick Meyer.

Finishing in fourth place were Morgan Hudelson (1 pin), Laylah Adkins, Taylor Flick, Wyatt Kerber, Landyn Carnes, Jake Basye, Drew Meyer, Alejandro Reyes, Adam Hudelson, Allen Garman, Justin Hall, Chase Willis, Zane Lemp and Mason Epperson.