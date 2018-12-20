Covington to host first Buccaneer Holiday Classic

Staff Reports

The first Buccaneer Holiday Classic will be held Dec. 28 and 29 at Covington Junior High and High School.

The boys and girls JV tournament will include Covington, Graham, Newton and Northwestern while the boys and girls varsity tournament will include Covington, Graham, Milton-Union and Newton.

The JV girls tournament will kick things off on Dec. 28.

Covington and Graham girls will play in the K-8 gym at 10 a.m. and Northwestern and Newton girls will play in the old gym at 10 a.m.

The consolation game will be played in the old gym on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m., with the championship game played in the K-8 gym at the same time.

The JV boys tournament will start at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 28 with Covington and Graham boys playing in the K-8 gym and Milton-Union and Newton playing in the old gym.

At 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, the consolation game will be played in the old gym, with the championship game being played in the K-8 gym.

The varsity tournament will be played in the K-8 gym.

On Dec. 28, Milton-Union and Newton girls will play at 3 p.m., followed by Milton-Union and Newton boys at 4:30 p.m.

Covington and Graham girls will play at 6 p.m., followed by Covington and Graham boys at 7:30 p.m.

On Dec. 29, the girls consolation game will be played at 3 p.m., followed by the boys consolation game at 4:30 p.m.

The girls championship game will be played at 6 p.m., followed by the boys championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Admission will be $4 for the JV tournament, and $6 for the varsity tournament.

The gym will be cleared between the JV tournament and varsity tournaments. No passes will be accepted, including conference passes. The profits from this tournament will be split evenly between the four schools participating.