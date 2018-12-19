Piqua wrestlers making best of tough situation

By Rob Kiser

Daily Call

It is not an easy situation for the Piqua wrestling program.

The Indians currently have five to six varsity wrestlers which makes winning duals an impossibility, as well as making things a little more difficult in the wrestling room.

“I think the kids are handling things pretty well,” Piqua coach Scott Kaye said. “We have the junior high in there at the same time, which helps with numbers. It allows you to work a little more closely with the wrestlers, but sometimes it is hard to keep the motivation up with such limited numbers. The kids have really done a good job.”

Piqua hosted Sidney at the Piqua Junior High Wednesday and the 72-9 loss included nine forfeits (54 points).

The Indians won two of the five matches wrestled.

David Stumpff (113) pounds was in control for most of the match against Enrique Loiaza and went on to a 9-3 victory.

“He was trying to get the kid to his back, but that wasn’t there,” Kaye said. “He did a good job taking advantage of the points that were there and scoring when he could.”

Brian Wintrow (138) was trailing in the second period when he pinned Isaac Edwards in 3:31.

“It was a close match,” Kaye said. “Brian made some mistakes earlier in the match. The kid made a mistake and Brian was able to take advantage of it.”

Beth Herndon (132), Isaac Bushnell (170) and Lance Reaves-Hicks (285) all lost by pin.

Herndon was pinned by Isaac Belt in 45 seconds, Bushnell was pinned by Julian Barga in 1:23 and Reaves-Hicks was leading before being pinned by Kaden Henderson in 1:50.

It was Herndon’s first high school match.

“All the experience in the wrestling room doesn’t make up for wrestling in a match,” Kaye said. “It was good experience for her. I talked to Isaac (Bushnell) about going in and going for the headlock.”

Reaves-Hicks match was a different matter. He seemed to be in control before it quickly turned.

“Things got a little exciting there,” Kaye said. “He got in a situation where he probably should have backed off and just started over. But, he didn’t and he got caught. I definitely feel like that is a match we can win the next time.”

Winning by forfeit for Sidney were Jadah McMillen (106), Lillian Blosser (120), Gavin Croslow (126), Aiden Tangeman (145), Kyler Pleasent (152), Ben Blosser (160), Joey Taborn (182), Juan Loaiza (195) and Scott Deats (220).

Piqua will be back in action at the West Jefferson Invitational Dec. 28 and 29, looking to continue to make the best of a tough situation.

Rob Kiser|Call Photo Piqua’s Brian Wintrow battles to get free from Sidney’s Isaac Edwards in a 138-pound match Wednesday at Piqua Junior High. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_brianwintrow-1.jpg Rob Kiser|Call Photo Piqua’s Brian Wintrow battles to get free from Sidney’s Isaac Edwards in a 138-pound match Wednesday at Piqua Junior High. Rob Kiser|Call Photo Piqua’s Beth Herndon fights off Sidney’s Isaac Belt in a 132-pound match. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_bethherndon-1.jpg Rob Kiser|Call Photo Piqua’s Beth Herndon fights off Sidney’s Isaac Belt in a 132-pound match. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_isaacbushnell-1.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_lancereaves-1.jpg Rob Kiser|Call Photo Piqua’s David Stumpff takes Sidney’s Enrique Loaiza to the mat in a 113-pound match Wednesday at Piqua Junior High. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_David-stumpff-1.jpg Rob Kiser|Call Photo Piqua’s David Stumpff takes Sidney’s Enrique Loaiza to the mat in a 113-pound match Wednesday at Piqua Junior High.