Versailles bowling teams pick up wins

Staff Reports

MINSTER — The Versailles boys bowling team won one match Saturday at Minster Community Lanes, while the girls picked up two wins.

The boys defeated Minster 2,562-2,218.

Versailles opened an 836-718 lead over Minster in the opening game, with Jay Mumaw rolling a 190.

The Tigers won the second game 836-709 with Matthew Francis rolling a 198 and Mumaw led the Tigers with a 382 series.

“Matthew Francis had a nice game, it was good to see him throw the ball good,” Versailles bowling coach Tyler Phlipot said.

Versailles bowled 177, 200, 166, 146 and 201 in the baker games to finish off the win.

The girls opened the day with a 2,412-1,898 win over Fort Recovery.

Versailles opened with a 783 game, with Haddi Treon rolling a 201 and Morgan Barlage rolling a 176.

The Tigers rolled a 796 in the second game, with Barlage rolling a 192 and Morgan Heitkamp added a 190.

“In the first two games we struggled,” Phlipot said. “I thought the girls were forcing their shots, but we settled down and finished strong.”

Versailles rolled 131, 159, 181, 158 and 203 in the five baker games

“I was pleased on how we bowled in the bakers,” Phlipot said. “I just told the girls lets have a good fifth baker and take that in to the Minster match.”

Versailles defeated Minster 2,638-2,184.

“I told the girls we need to get off to a fast start as Minster is a good team and we could not afford to make mistakes,”Phlipot said.

Vetsailles rolled a 929 — its highest game of the season — in the opening game, with Heitkamp rolling a 245 and Treon adding a 191.

“I was very pleased on how we bowled the first game,” Phlipot said. “The lanes were not easy. We had to follow the Coldwater and Fort Recovery boys from the first shift and they used up the oil, so we were forced to play more inside. It was nice to see the girls were able to make the right adjustments.”

Versailles followed that with an 890 in the second game.

Heitkamp caped a 458 series with a 213, Barlage rolled a 188, Lindsey Cheadle had a 179 and Treon added a 171.

“Our bowlers were successful across the board in the games against Minster,” Phlipot said. “Lindsey Cheadle bowled very well.”

Versailles struggled with a 135 in the first baker game, but followed it up with 182, 175, 148 and 179 to finish off the win.

“The first game was not good,” Phlipot said. “The girls were not focusing on their marks. I was happy about how we finished the bakers. Mallory York did a really nice job in the bakers in her first varsity match. I am proud of how well the girls bowled all day even with hard lane conditions. The girls had to stay focused.”

Both teams will be in action Saturday.

The boys bowl at Speedway Lanes in New Bremen against Coldwater, while the girls bowl at Plla Mor Lanes in Coldwater against Mississinawa Valley.