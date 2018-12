Versailles boys swimmers win at New Bremen

Staff Reports

The Versailles boys swim team won the New Bremen quad Saturday, while the girls tied for second.

Boys teamscores were Versailles 118, Minster 80, New Bremen 43, Fort Recovery 24.

Winning for the Versailles boys were Cole Condon, 200 freestyle, 1:59.19; Mason Ahrens, 200 IM, 2:30.17; Ryan Subler, 100 backstroke, 1:09.13; 200 medley relay (Subler, Owen Schulz, Stuart Baltes, Condon), 1:52.58; and 200 freestyler relay (Subler, Baltes, Jack Detrick, Condon), 1:38.59.

Finishing second were Detrick, 100 butterfly, 25.85; Subler, 100 freestyle, 58.07; Baltes, 500 freestyle, 6:22.08 and Baltes, 100 backstroke, 1:13.84; and Ahrens, 100 breaststroke, 1:17.28.

Taking third were Evan Vanskyock, 50 freestyle, 26.39 and 100 freestyle, 58.13; Detrick, 100 butterfly, 1:06.89; Jarrett Petitjean, 100 backstroke, 1:19.38; 200 freestyle relay (Vanskyock, Schulz, Petitjean, Ahrens); and 400 freestyle relay (Ethan Davis, Jonathan Nelson, Isaac White, Ahrens), 4:55.33.

Girls team scores were New Bremen 127, Versailles 73, Fort Recovery 73, Minster 35.

Finishing second for Versailles were Alexis Jay, 100 butterfly, 1:13.25; Deanna Day, 500 freestyle, 6:38.33; Lauren Menke, 100 breaststroke, 1:19.96; and the 200 freestyle relay (Madelyn Holzapfel, Day, Jay, Sara Cavin), 1:54.89.

Taking third were 200 freestyle relay (Lauren Monnin, Lucy Prakel, Bethany Jones, Tori Ahrens), 2:00.57; and the 400 freestyle relay (Ahrens, Menke, Morgan Frederick, Day), 4:34.75.