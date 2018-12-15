Fast start not enough for Piqua upset

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

SIDNEY — The Piqua boys basketball had upset on its minds early.

But, after that it was another Andre Gordon highlight reel as Sidney erased an early 11-1 deficit and cruised to a 74-46 victory.

The win improved Sidney to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in GWOC American play, while Piqua dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in GWOC American play.

The Indians will look to pick up their first win Tuesday, when Greenville visits Garbry Gymnasium.

Quirri Tucker started the scoring for Piqua and after a free throw by Ratez Roberts, Piqua ran off nine straight points.

Mick Karn hit a three, Tucker scored again, Karn dished to Zach Tillman for two and Trey Richmond scored to make it 11-1 with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter.

But, Sidney would answer with the last nine points of the quarter.

Gordon hit a three and added a dunk to make it 11-6.

Roberts would score and then Gordon scored again to cut Piqua’s lead to 11-10 after one quarter.

Tucker open the second quarter scoring with a basket, but Trey Werntz answered with a three to tie it at 13.

After a Riley Hill basket, Werntz hit another three to give Sidney its first lead at 20-15.

After two free throws by Hill, Josiah Hudgins banked in a three to make it 23-17.

Kameron Darner hit a three to get Piqua back within 23-20, but Sidney would scored the final 10 points of the half.

Gordon scored two baskets during the run, while Taborn and Jace Conrrad had a basket each and Roberts made two free throws.

Sidney immediately opened the lead to 38-22 in the third quarter and Piqua could not make any kind of run.

Gordon was the lone Yellow Jacket in double figures with 23 points, while Roberts scored nine and Dominick Durr scored eight.

Lathan Jones grabbed eight rebounds.

Tucker led Piqua with 12 points, while Tillman scored 10 and Karn grabbed eight rebounds.

Sidney was 29 of 64 from the floor for 45 percent and five of 11 from the line for 45 percent.

Piqua was 19 of 50 from the floor for 38 percent and four of seven from the line for 57 percent.

Sidney won the battle of the boards 30-24 and had 12 turnovers to Piqua’s 18.

BOXSCORE

Piqua (46)

Qurri Tucker 5-0-12, Kameron Darner 1-0-3, Trey Richmond 2-0-4, Mick Karn 2-0-5, Riley Hill 2-2-6, Zach Tillman 5-0-10, Zack Lavey 0-2-2, Makeegan Kuhn 0-0-0, Garrett Schrubb 2-0-4. Totals: 19-4-46.

Sidney (74)

Ratez Roberts 3-3-9, Darren Taborn 2-1-5, Keith Lee 1-0-3, Andre Gordon 10-0-23, Josiah Hudgins 2-0-5, Trey Werntz 2-0-6, Dominick Durr 3-0-8, Jace Conrad 2-1-6, Lathan Jones 3-0-6, Josh Hartlett 0-0-0, Darius Boeke 1-0-3, Camden Vordemark 0-0-0. Totals: 29-5-74.

3-point field goals — Piqua: Tucker (2), Darner, Karn. Sidney: Lee, Gordon (3), Hudgins, Werntz (2), Durr (2), Conrad, Boeke.

Score By Quarters

Piqua 11 20 30 46

Sidney 10 33 45 74

Records: Sidney 4-1 (3-0), Piqua 0-4 (0-3).

You can contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at (937) 451-3334 or rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

Piqua’s Trey Richmond grabs a rebound between Ratez Roberts (2) and Keith Lee Friday night. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_121418mju_bb_phs_3b.jpg Piqua’s Trey Richmond grabs a rebound between Ratez Roberts (2) and Keith Lee Friday night. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Kameron Darner drives past Sidney’s Trey Werntz Friday night. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_121418mju_bb_phs_2.jpg Piqua’s Kameron Darner drives past Sidney’s Trey Werntz Friday night. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Qurri Tucker gets off a shot Friday night against Sidney. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_121418mju_bb_phs_1.jpg Piqua’s Qurri Tucker gets off a shot Friday night against Sidney. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Mick Karn 11 shoot between Sidney’s Ratez Roberts and Dominick Durr Friday night. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_121418mju_bb_phs_11.jpg Piqua’s Mick Karn 11 shoot between Sidney’s Ratez Roberts and Dominick Durr Friday night. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Zach Tillman works inside against Ratez Roberts. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_121418mju_bb_phs_21.jpg Piqua’s Zach Tillman works inside against Ratez Roberts. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Riley Hill, gets off a shot as he draws a foul against Sidney Friday night. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_121418mju_bb_phs_23.jpg Piqua’s Riley Hill, gets off a shot as he draws a foul against Sidney Friday night. Mike Ullery | Daily Call