Piqua wrestlers drop duals to Wayne, Eaton

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

EATON — The Piqua wrestling team lost duals to Wayne and Eaton Thursday night.

Which is a given considering the Indians fill just four of the 14 weight classes, with another wrestler competing at the JV level.

“It is a tough situation,” Piqua wrestling coach Scott Kaye said. “It is not a lot of fun, I will tell you that.”

But, the Indians were not without some bright spots.

Brian Wintrow (138) recorded the Indians lone win on the mat, with a 15-3 major decision against Wayne, before losing 11-6 to Eaton.

“Brian (Wintrow) wrestled a strong match against Wayne,” Kaye said. “He had some opportunities against Eaton, he just wasn’t quite able to finish.”

Lance Reaves-Hicks (285) drew two tough assignments.

Against Wayne, he faced his biggest challenge of the season, getting pinned by Jacob Padilla in 1:45. He also faced a tough matchup size-wise against Eaton and lost 8-3.

Hicks was coming off a strong showing at the Edgewood Invitational, where he won six straight matches to finish third.

“Lance (Reaves-Hicks) was coming off a pretty strong performance at Edgewood,” Kaye said. “The Wayne kid (Jacob Padilla) is the top-ranked wrestler in the state (at 285) and the Eaton kid was a pretty strong kid too.”

David Stumpff (120) had a forfeit win over Wayne, before being pinned in 3:44 against Eaton.

“We wanted to get him a match tonight, so he had to bump up a weight class against Eaton,” Kaye said. “It would have been a long way to come to not wrestle.”

Isaac Bushnell (170) lost a 15-0 tech fall to Wayne that ended in the second period and was pinned by Eaton in 1:41.

Bryce Short (285) lost two JV matches by pin.

“Those guys are just trying to get to the third period where their conditioning will give them an advantage,” Kaye said. “They just haven’t quite been able to do it.”

Piqua will be back in action in the only home meet of the season Wednesday, when they host Sidney at the Piqua Junior High.

Where they will again be trying to make the most of the opportunities they have.

You can contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at (937) 451-3334 or rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com