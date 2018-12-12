Piqua girls bounce back with win over Sidney

By Rob Kiser

The Piqua girls basketball team was looking to put Monday’s loss to Fairlawn behind them.

And they did it in a big way against an outmanned Sidney team.

The Lady Indians jumped out to a 26-4 halftime lead and cruised to a 57-14 win in GWOC American action.

Piqua is now 5-3 overall and 2-2 in GWOC American play, while Sidney is 0-7 overall and 0-4 in GWOC American play.

“It was a good bounce back for us,” Piqua coach Jon Dolph said. “Especially after the game Monday.”

There was some carry over from that game as Piqua missed its first nine shots from the floor and led 12-2 after one quarter despite making just four of 19 shots from the floor.

“That has been our tendency,” Dolph said. “We missed our first nine shots against Fairlawn too. We are not a good enough team to overcome that.”

Piqua started the second quarter with a three by Karley Johns, an assist from Johns on an Aubree Schrubb basket and a three by Izzy Kidwell to make it 20-2.

After a basket by Sidney’s Samantha Reynolds, Piqua scored the final six points of the half to take a 26-4 lead at the break and increased it to 40-10 after three quarters.

In limited playing time, Johns continued to provide a spark. The sophomore was coming off an 18 point, 15 rebound game against Fairlawn.

“She made a couple really nice passes to Aubree (Schrubb),” Dolph said abut Johns. “She has been playing well. That’s why I gave her the start tonight.”

And Dolph can see the progress his young team is making.

“When we practice, you can see the improvement,” Dolph said. “Unfortuantely, we haven’t been able to practice as much as I would like. But, you can see we are getting better.”

Chloe Stewart had nine points and six rebounds, while Johns added nine points and five rebounds to a balanced attack.

Andrea Marrs had seven points and six rebounds, Schrubb had six points and seven rebounds and Kelsey Bachman and Skylar Sloan both scored six points. Hailey McPherson pulled down five rebounds.

Reynolds led Sidney with six points and seven rebounds.

Piqua was 24 of 65 from the floor for 37 percent and seven of 18 from the line for 39 percent.

Sidney was six of 34 from the floor for 20 percent and two of seven from the line for 29 percent.

Piqua won the battle of the boards 39-28 and had nine turnovers to Sidney’s 21.

Piqua will look to continue that progress Saturday, when the Lady Indians travel to Greenville for another GWOC American game.

BOXSCORE

Sidney (14)

Peyton Willey 1-0-2, Hallie Truesdale 1-2-4, Cassidy Truesdale 0-0-0, Emma Wiford 0-0-0, Makayla Hurey 0-0-0, Kelyah Marcus 1-0-2, Kelsey Kizer 0-0-0, Allie Herrick 0-0-0, Samantha Reynolds 3-0-6, Raniaya Conrad 0-0-0, Hannah Hansen 0-0-0. Totals: 6-2-14.

Piqua (57)

Tylah Yeomans 1-3-5, Izzy Kidwell 1-0-3, Aubree Schrubb 3-0-6, Karley Johns 3-2-9, Kelsey Bachman 3-0-6, Kenzi Anderson 2-0-4, Chloe Stewart 4-1-9, Skylar Sloan 3-0-6, Hailey McPherson 0-0-0, Andrea Marrs 3-1-7, Reagan Tate 1-0-2, Kathy Young 0-0-0. Totals: 24-7-57.

3-point field goals — Piqua: Kidwell, Johns.

Score By Quarters

Sidney 2 4 10 14

Piqua 12 26 40 57

Records: Sidney 0-7 (0-4), Piqua 5-3 (2-2).

Reserve score: Piqua 32, Sidney 28.