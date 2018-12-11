Watson, Schmitmeyer earn OCCAC honors; Lehman wrestlers have two winners; Covington youth in action

Edison State Community College basketball players Lacey Watson and Clair Schmitmeyer were named OCCAC D-II Players of the Week for the week of Dec. 3-9.

Watson was ultra-efficient in two games for the Chargers, converting on 62% (23-37) of his field goal attempts and hitting 15-of-18 foul shots. He averaged a double-double for the week, putting forth 32.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Watson was effective defensively, too, swiping eight steals and blocking two shots.

Watson is averaging 25.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.8 steals per game in his first season with the Chargers.

Schmitmeyer stuffed the stat sheet with 13.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game during a pair of victories for the Chargers. She posted back-to-back double-doubles with 13 points, 13 rebounds against Cedarville University and ‘14 & 14’ at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base. This award marks her second conference player of the week recognition of 2018 and career third.

Schmitmeyer is averaging 10.7 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2.9 steals per game in her second season at Edison State.

WRESTLING

Lehman has

two winners

VAN WERT — The Lehman Catholic wrestling team competed in the Lincolnview Invitational Saturday.

The Cavaliers finished fifth in the 11-team tournament, with two winners.

Noah Young (160) pinned his way through the tournament, going 5-0.

In the championship match, he pinned Ryan Pratt of Van Wert in 1:48.

Ethan Knapke (170) went 5-0 with four pins and a tech fall.

In the championship match, he pinned Kaine Younker of Parkway in 1:33.

John Edwards (182) finished third.

He went 2-2 with one pin.

Brock Bostic (106)and Evan Fogt (195) finished fourth.

Bostic was 2-3 with two pins, while Fogt was 3-2 with three pins.

Anthony Stumpo (220) finished fifth.

He was 1-4 with a pin.

John Wesner (145) finished sixth.

He was 1-3 with a pin.

Also wrestling were Matthew Peoples (120) and Seth Peoples (152).

Buccs youth

in action

ST. PARIS — On Sunday, the Covington Youth Wrestling Team travelled to St Paris Graham to compete against teams from Miami East, Vandalia-Butler, Troy Christian, Tipp City, Northmont, Delphos Tri-County and host team Graham.

Taking first place for the Buccs were Mason Ouellette (3 pins), James Young (3 pins), Brody Taylor (3 pins), Zane Lemp (2 pins), Caleb Ryman (2 pins), Izaiah Sherman (2 pins), Westin Roth (1 pin), Bronson Schnurpel (1 pin) and Ayden Thompson (1 pin).

Finishing second were Landyn Carnes (2 pins), Landin Cassel (2 pins), Elijah Carnes (2 pins), Cooper Turner (1 pin), Christian Skaggs (1 pin), Justin Hall (1 pin), Dominick Meyer (1 pin), Colt Basye (1 pin), Taylor Flick, Kane Bubeck and Liam Peeples.

Taking third place at the event were Laylah Adkins (1 pin), Morgan Hudelson (1 pin), Nicholas Carnes (1 pin), Jonathan Miller (1 pin), Henry Skaggs (1 pin), Owen Zickafoose (1 pin), Callen Owen and Jack Blumenstock.

Finishing in fourth place were Cutler Robbins (1 pin), Isaiah Mumford (1 pin), Dylan Barnhart, Rachel Yantis, Wyatt Kerber, Zaidyn Sherman, Jake Basye, Adam Hudelson, Mason Epperson, Kadyn Ater-Petitt, Philip Swabb, Landon Beeman, Victor Michaels, Kaleb Huff, Allen Garman, Christopher Ha and Andrew Basye.