Piqua girls lose to Fairlawn 73-63

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

The Piqua girls basketball team will take a 4-3 record into Wednesday’s GWOC American game with Sidney.

After defeating Xenia 70-29 Saturday, Piqua lost to Fairlawn 73-63 Monday.

The Indians played the Jets close the last three quarters, but couldn’t recover from a 17-8 deficit after one quarter.

Piqua was within 10-8, before Fairlawn scored the final seven points of the first quarter, including a three by Lauren Dudgeon.

The Lady Indians started the second quarter with four freshman on the floor and scored the first eight points.

Reagan Toopes had three points and Karley Johns and Kenzie Anderson each had a basket during the run.

But, Fairlawn recovered and when Dudgeon hit a shot from just inside midcourt at the halftime buzzer, Fairlawn led 31-23.

Piqua got down by as many as 15 in the second half, but the Lady Indians made several runs.

Johns hit a three to get Piqua within 49-43 with 6:40 to go in the game.

After Fairlawn opened the lead back up, Johns hit a three and scored off a steal by Hailey McPherson to get Piqua within 61-55 with 3:45 remaining.

Tylah Yeomans hit a free throw to get Piqua within 61-56 at the 3:35 mark and Piqua was back within five after two Izzy Kidwell free throws made it 65-60 with 2:32 to go, but that was as close as the Lady Indians could get.

Dudgeon led all scorers with 25 points for Fairlawn, who made 33 free throws in the contest.

MaCalla Huelskamp scored 11, Madison Pierce netted 10, Ashley Roush scored nine and Lonna Heath added eight, all from the foul line.

Johns led Piqua with 18 points.

Kidwell scored 15, Yeomans added 11 and Anderson netted seven.

Against Xenia on Saturday, Piqua led from the start.

Piqua led 14-8 after one quarter, then used a 22-2 advantage in the second quarter to blow the game open.

Johns filled out the stat sheet with 17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Yeomans came off the bench to add 11 points and three steals.

Chloe Stewart came off the bench to score 10 points and Kidwell had 10 points and four steals.

Aubree Schrubb grabbed seven rebounds and Skylar Sloan scored seven points.

Andrea Marrs came off the bench to score six points and record three steals.

Kamea Baker had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Xenia, while Haley McManus scored seven points.

Brynna Mardis pulled down seven rebounds, while Alashia Adams and Olivia Wakefield both grabbed six and Reaghan Wakefield had five.

Piqua was 25 off 66 from the floor for 38 percent, including six of 18 from 3-point range for 33 percent. The Indians made 15 of 22 free throws for 64 percent.

Xenia was nine of 46 from the floor for 20 percent, including four of 22 from 3-point range for 18 percent. The Lady Bucs made seven of 10 free throws for 70 percent.

Xenia won the battle of the boards 3938, but had 35 turnovers to Piqua’s 18.

BOXSCORES

MONDAY

Fairlawn (73)

Lonna Heath 0-8-8, Madison Pierce 4-0-10, Lauren Dudgeon 6-11-25, MaCalla Huelskamp 1-9-11, Kennedy Spicer 0-4-4, Ashley Roush 4-1-9, Lexi Graves 3-0-6, Camri Cundiff 0-0-0. Totals: 18-33-73.

Piqua (63)

Tylah Yeomans 3-5-11, Izzy Kidwell 4-3-15, Aubree Schrubb 0-1-1, Kelsey Bachman 0-0-0, Kenzi Anderson 2-2-7, Hailey McPherson 1-0-2, Karley Johns 6-3-18, Andrea Marrs 0-2-2, Reagan Toopes 1-1-3, Skylar Sloan 0-2-2, Chloe Stewart 1-0-2. Totals: 18-19-63.

3-point field goals — Fairlawn: Pierce (2), Dudgeon (2). Piqua: Kidwell (4), Anderson, Johns (3).

Score By Quarters

Fairlawn 17 31 45 73

Piqua 8 23 36 63

Records: Fairlawn 3-5, Piqua 4-3.

Reserve score: Fairlawn 62, Piqua 45.

SATURDAY

Piqua (70)

Kenzi Anderson 0-0-0, Kelsey Bachman 1-0-2, Izzy Kidwell 3-2-10, Hailey McPherson 1-0-2, Aubree Schrubb 2-0-4, Karley Johns 7-2-17, Andrea Marrs 3-0-6, Skylar Sloan 2-2-7, Tylah Yeomans 2-7-11, Chloe Stewart 4-0-10, Reagan Toopes 0-1-1. Totals: 25-14-70.

Xenia (29)

Haley McManus 2-3-7, Kamea Baker 3-3-11, Brynna Mardis 1-1-4, Kelli Hatfield 1-0-3, Alashia Adams 0-0-0, Olivia Wakefield 1-0-2, Reaghan Wakefield 1-0-2. Totals: 9-7-29.

3-point field goals — Piqua: Kidwell (2), Johns, Sloan, Stewart (2). Xenia: Baker (2), Mardis, Hatfield.

Score By Quarters

Piqua 14 36 58 70

Xenia 8 10 21 29

Records: Piqua 4-2 (1-2), Xenia 0-3 (0-1).