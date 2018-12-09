Edison State hoop teams split with WPAFB

Staff Reports

DAYTON — The Edison State basketball teams are both 8-3 after splitting games with Wright Patterson Air Force Base Friday.

MEN

The Edison State men fell behind at halftime and couldn’t catch up despite a huge game from Lacey Watson.

The Chargers trailed 48-39 at the break and lost 90-81.

Watson scored 42 points.

He made 12 of 20 shots from the floor, including three of six from 3-point range.

Watson was also nearly perfect at the line, hitting 15 of 16 free throws.

He also had 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals.

Lamine Komara added 10 points, while Roman Morgan grabbed seven rebounds and Sean Jones had three steals.

Edison was 25 of 59 from the floor for 42 percent, including 10 of 27 from 3-point range for 37 percent.

The Chargers made 21 of 25 free throws for 84 percent.

Edison had 28 rebounds and 11 turnovers.

WOMEN

The Edison State women avenged an earlier loss to WPAFB, winning 78-50.

The Chargers led 14-11, 37-22 and 63-31 at the quarter breaks.

Lauryn Gray had 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals; while Kailani Broyles also scored 17 points.

Clair Schmitmeyer filled out the stat sheet with 14 points, 14 rebounds and five steals; while Sarah Pothast scored 12 points.

Kaylesha Broyles had six rebounds and three assists, while Sarah Bergman had three steals.

Edison was 31 of 73 from the floor for 43 percent, including two of nine from 3-point range for 22 percent. The Chargers mad 14 of 19 free throws for 74 percent.

WPAFB was 18 of 50 from the floor for 36 percent, missed all five 3-point attempts and was a perfect 14-for-14 from the free throw line.

Edison had 43 rebounds and 15 turnovers.