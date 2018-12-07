Lee brothers share football sidelines at Capital

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

There is no question there is a Lehman Catholic football connection with Capital University, with both Wyatt Long and Kameron Lee currently playing for the team.

But, there is even more a Lee family connection with the program — and the school.

Kris Lee Jr got see his brother play up close this past as a volunteer graduate assistant — and their sister Kassie Lee — the children of Peg and Kris Lee — is a thrower on the track team.

Kris Jr. had finished four years of playing linebacker for the Crusaders and became a volunteer assistant, coaching the defensive backs.

At the same time, Kameron was beginning his freshman football season at Capital.

“It just seemed like the perfect fit,” Kris Jr. said. “To be able to work toward my Masters while doing the thing I love most. And because we are four years apart, I never got to play with Kam at Lehman. I would come back for games on Friday nights and be on the sidelines.

“To be there every day with him, going through practices, workouts and in the weight room, it was really special.”

Kameron agreed.

“Definitely, Kris had played there for four years so I knew what a great experience it would be,” he said. “And my sister Kassie goes there. He has been a big help. If I have a question about something, I can go up and talk to him. Even before the season started, he put me on a workout program and put me on the proper diet to get my body right for college football.”

As it turns out, Kris help the defensive backs and Kameron, an offensive tight end, began the season on the scout team.

“Actually, he coaches the safeties and cornerbacks,” Kameron said. “There were a couple weeks where I was on the scout team (offense) and going up against the defensive backs he coaches. We had some fun with that.”

Kris knew that would be short lived.

“I knew Kameron wouldn’t be on the scout team for long,” he said. “But, I would tell Kameron exactly what I wanted him to do (against the defensive backs). That week and a half or two weeks was probably the best preperation we got from the scout team.”

Kameron finished the season with 10 catches for 120 yards and four touchdowns. His most memorable play was probably his first touchdown catch against Ohio Northern.

“He (Kris Lee) was probably more excited than I was when I scored my first touchdown,” Kameron said. “He was going crazy on the sideline.”

Kris admitted as much.

“I never got the chance to play on offense or score a touchdown,” Kris said. “So, I was really excited. When he got to the sideline, we chest-bumped. I couldn’t contain my excitement. I told him how proud I was of him.”

Kameron will always remember that play.

“I knew they had one play in for me (during the week),” Kameron said. “When I caught the ball, it was just total silence for a second. Than it was total noise. It was crazy.”

Kam is motivated for the 3-7 Crusaders to turn things around next year.

“Definitely, I want to be a leader,” he said. “ We want to get this program back on track and where it should be. I think I can be a leader, especially for the freshman coming into the program.”

And Kris expects to be right there on the sidelines against next year.

“That is the plan, to become more of an official grad assistant,” Kris said. “That was a great experience this year working for David Parrott (co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach). He is such a great coach. I learned a lot. I don’t know what position I will be coaching.

“But, I feel where I help the most is just talking to the guys about my experiences playing for Capital. I think I can teach them a lot more that way than just Xs and Os.”

And the Lee family legacy will continue.

“I was the first one to come here,” Kris said. “I wasn’t recruited until after my senior year and they were the first ones to approach me. It was the best decision I ever made. Then, I had to recruit Kassie away from our bitter rival Otterbein to come here. When it came time for Kam to decide, I told him you might as well continue the family legacy.”

With the two brothers building a bond as part of the same team —something they were never able to experience before.

You can contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at (937) 4513334 or email rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com