Tippecanoe girls top Piqua in GWOC American action

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

It was matchup of two programs at the opposite end of the spectrum.

Tippecanoe girls basketball goals annually include winning league titles and making deep runs in the postseason.

Piqua is looking for its first winning season since 199-2000 under first-year coach Jon Dolph.

And while Piqua was off to a 3-1 start and Tipp is a young team after losing some key players, the difference was clear in the Red Devils 69-40 win Wednesday at Garbry Gymnasium.

Tippecanoe is now 3-1 overall and 2-0 in GWOC American play, while Piqua is 3-2 and 0-2.

“We are a young team,” Tippecanoe coach Andy Holderman, who played all 10 girls throughout the game, said. “We are still trying to find ourselves. We are using different combinations and trying to figure out who we are going to be.”

Dolph was not discouraged by Wednesday’s game.

“We knew the GWOC North was going to be tough,” he said. “We have lot Vandalia-Butler and Tipp. The first year is a learning experience.”

Izzy Kidwell got Piqua off to a great start with a three on the Indians opening possession.

But, it was the only lead Piqua would have.

Three points by Kendall Clodfelter and a basket by Katie Salyer helped Tipp take a 5-3 lead.

Piqua’s Tylah Yeomans scored to tie it 5-5, but Ashleigh Mader quickly answered with a three for Tipp.

A basket by Jillian Brown and a three by Clodfelter made it 13-5 and Tippecanoe was on its way.

The Red Devils opened the lead to 19-7 after one quarter and stretched it to 39-20 at the break.

And two big keys were the Tipp defense and the Red Devils offensive rebounding, with Tipp often getting three and four shots.

“That’s one of the keys we talked about before the game,” Dolph said. “We had to keep them off the boards and we didn’t do that. But, that (Tippecanoe) is not just a good team. That is a great team.”

And Tipp, coming off a loss to Springboro, forced 14 Piqua turnovers in the opening half.

“We are a team that prides itself on defense, rebounding and being able to get up and down the court and create opportunities in transition,” Holderman, who was not satisfied with his team’s defense, said. “On Monday, we had a lot of trouble scoring. So, we focused a lot on that. After tonight, we will be focusing a lot on defense.”

Tipp increased the lead to 61-26 after three quarters en route to the victory.

Rachel Wildermuth paced a balanced attack with 15 points, while Clodfelter had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Mader scored 10 points and Katie Hemmelgarn added eight points and nine rebounds, while Brown grabbed five rebounds.

Yeomans paced Piqua with seven points.

Aubree Schrubb had six points, six rebounds and two blocks, Kelsey Bachman scored six points and Karley Johns grabbed five rebounds.

Tippecanoe was 27 of 65 from the floor for 41 percent and 10 of 15 from the line for 67 percent.

Piqua was 15 of 43 from the floor for 35 percent and eight of 12 from the line for 67 percent.

Tipp won the battle of the boards 37-26 and had 10 turnovers to Piqua’s 24.

Tipp will host Greenville Wednesday, while Piqua travels to Xenia Saturday before hosting Fairlawn Monday.

BOXSCORE

Tippecanoe (69)

Jillian Brown 2-0-4, Brooke Aselage 2-1-5, Ashleigh Mader 4-0-10, Kendall Clodfelter 4-1-10, Katie Salyer 3-1-7, Mackenzie Smith 1-0-3, Rachel Wildermuth 4-7-15, Katie Hemmelgarn 4-0-8, Makayla Stallard 1-0-3, Olivia Newbourn 2-0-4. Totals: 27-10-69.

Piqua (40)

Tylah Yeomans 2-3-7, Izzy Kidwell 1-0-3, Aubree Schrubb 3-0-6, Kelsey Bachman 3-0-6, Kenzi Anderson 1-2-4, Andrea Marrs 2-0-4, Karley Johns 2-0-5, Chloe Stewart 0-2-2, Hailey McPherson 1-0-2, Skylar Sloan 0-0-0, Reagan Toopes 0-1-1. Totals: 15-8-40.

3-point field goals — Tippecanoe: Mader (2), Clodfelter, Smith, Stallard.

Score By Quarters

Tippecanoe 19 39 61 69

Piqua 7 20 26 40

Records: Tippecanoe 3-1 (2-0), Piqua 3-2 (0-2).

Reserve score: Tippecanoe 37, Piqua 26.