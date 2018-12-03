Piqua girls basketball 3-1 after win over Urbana

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

It may have not been a work of art.

But, the Piqua girls basketball team did what it needed to do in a 53-40 win over Urbana Monday in non-conference action at Garbry Gymnasium.

The Lady Indians improved to 3-1, while Urbana dropped to 0-3.

“It definitely wasn’t (pretty),” Piqua coach Jon Dolph said with a laugh. “But, a win is a win. My assistant coach (Greg Justice) said it is the first 3-1 start in at least 15 years. That was as far as he could go back.”

It was a close game for much of the first half, before Piqua surged to a 32-25 lead at the break.

The Indians led 12-11 after one quarter. But, a three by Alaina Lyons actually gave Urbana a 14-12 lead early in the second quarter.

Piqua answered with eight straight points.

Andrea Marrs scored off a Kelsey Bachman assist to tie it.

Bachman hit a jumper and Aubree Schrubb and Kelsey Johns both scored on putbacks to make it 20-14.

But, Urbana had baskets by Lyons, Maleah Murphy and Marah Donahoe to get back within 21-20.

Piqua finished the half on a 9-3 run to open the 32-25 halftime lead.

Marrs had six points in the quarter for Piqua, while Lyons had eight for Urbana.

“Nothing against Urbana,” Dolph said. “They have one really nice player and they did a lot of good things. But, we should have won this game by more. There was the usual Monday lull, which is why I hate Monday games.”

Piqua opened the lead to double digits early in the second half and Urbana could never get closer than eight.

Aubree Schrubb led Piqua with 14 points.

“I thought Aubree did a nice job for a freshman,” Dolph said. “I told her before the game she should dominate (inside) because of her height advantage. Tylah (Yeomans) and Izzy (Kidwell) got in foul trouble, so someone had to step up and Aubree did.”

Kenzi Anderson added nine and Marrs came off the bench to score eight.

Lyons paced Urbana with 12 and Donahoe added eight.

Piqua will host Tippecanoe in GWOC North action Wednesday.

“We are going to need a much better effort then we had tonight,” Dolph said.

But, he is not going to complain too much about a win.

BOXSCORE

Urbana (40)

Alaina Lyons 5-0-12, Marah Donahoe 4-0-8, Marissa Horn 2-2-7, Samantha Rooney 0-0-0, Shelly Stoops 2-0-4, Maleah Murphy 1-0-2, Makenna Radford 0-0-0, Kacie Martin 0-3-3, Claire Shelpman 2-0-4. Totals: 16-5-40.

Piqua (53)

Tylah Yeomans 1-3-5, Izzy Kidwell 1-0-2, Aubree Schrubb 6-2-14, Kelsey Bachman 1-0-2, Kenzi Anderson 2-5-9, Chloe Stewart 2-2-6, Hailey McPherson 0-2-2, Karley Johns 2-0-4, Andrea Marrs 4-0-8, Reagan Toopes 0-0-0, Skylar Sloan 0-1-1, Kathy Young 0-0-0. Totals: 19-15-53.

3-point field goals — Urbana: Lyons (2), Horn.

Score By Quarters

Urbana 11 25 34 40

Piqua 12 32 44 53

Records: Urbana 0-3, Piqua 3-1.