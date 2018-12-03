Versailles swim teams compete at Celina Sprint Invitational

Staff Reports
The Versailles high school boys swim finished second at the Celina Sprint Invitational Saturday,
Cole Condon was first in all four events, and broke his own school record in the 50 butterfly with a time of 24.24. Cole also broke the 50 breaststroke school record which was held by Brian Ruhe since 2011 with a time of 28.74.
The Versailles girls also swam well against some strong competition.
Results
Boys
50 yard Freestyle: 1st, 22.36, Condon, Cole; 19th, 24.94, Subler, Ryan; 23rd, 25.17, Detrick, Jack; 26th, 25.39, Baltes, Stuart; 29th, 25.70, Ahrens, Mason; 43rd, 26.37, Vanskyock, Evan; 62nd, 27.93, Schultz, Owen; 66th, 28.21, Petitjean, Jarrett; 80th, 29.25, Nelson, Jonathan; 109th, 32.54, Davis, Ethan; 119th, 35.66, White, Isaac; 127th, 41.78 Grilliot, Alexander
50 yard Butterfly: 1st, 24.24, Condon, Cole; 17th, 28.01, Baltes, Stuart; 29th, 28.79, Detrick, Jack; 32th, 29.32, Subler, Ryan; 35th, 29.72, Ahrens, Mason; 38th, 30.24, Vanskyock, Evan; 66th, 32.97, Schultz, Owen; 68th, 33.23, Petitjean, Jarrett; 78th, 34.82, Davis, Ethan; 96th, 45.98, Nelson, Jonathan; 98th, 47.14, White, Isaac
50 yard Backstroke: 1st, 26.64, Condon, Cole; 10th, 29.52, Subler, Ryan; 13th, 29.82, Baltes, Stuart; 37th, 33.14, Ahrens, Mason; 41st, 33.54, Detrick, Jack; 48th, 33.99, Vanskyock, Evan; 61st, 35.34, Petitjean, Jarrett; 77th, 37.57, Schultz, Owen; 97th, 41.43, Davis, Ethan; 113th, 46.57, White, Isaac; 114th, 47.28, Nelson, Jonathan; 117th, 47.87, Grilliot, Alexander
50 yard Breaststroke: 1st, 28.74, Condon, Cole; 26th, 34.57, Schultz, Owen; 29th, 34.66, Baltes, Stuart; 33rd, 35.11, Detrick, Jack; 43rd, 35.74, Vanskyock, Evan; 46th, 35.84, Ahrens, Mason; 54th, 36.81, Subler, Ryan; 84th, 42.15, Davis, Ethan; 93rd, 43.15, Petitjean, Jarrett; 107th, 54.74, Nelson, Jonathan
Girls
50 yard Freestyle: 35th, 28.46, Cavin, Sara; 36th, 28.47, Holzapfel, Madelyn; 43rd, 28.97, Jay, Alexis; 55th, 29.53, Day, Deanna; 69th, 30.08, Jones, Bethany; 70th, 30.09, Monnin, Lauren; 74th, 30.21, Prakel, Lucy; 76th, 30.45, Francis, Grace; 78th, 30.60, Hecht, Courtney; 79th, 30.63, Kruckeberg, Kaia; 82nd, 30.67, Bey, Hannah; 86th, 31.02, Dross, Kasidy; 94th, 31.36, Frederick, Morgan; 114th, 32.07, Batten, Courtney; 122nd, 32.42, Francis, Chloe; 129th, 33.25, Waymire, Olivia; 137th, 33.54. Menke, Lauren; 154th, 35.01, Keiser, Claire; 164th, 36.53, Gigandet, Melissa; 173rd, 37.19, Weber, Emma; 190th, 39.46, Myers, Sklar; 199th, 41.22. Frantz, Brianna
50 yard Butterfly: 28th, 31.36, Jay, Alexis; 29th, 31.39, Holzapfel, Madelyn; 33rd, 31.80, Prakel, Lucy; 38th, 32.04, Jones, Bethany; 46th, 32.62, Cavin, Sara; 70th, 34.92, Dross, Kasidy; 71st, 34.93, Bey, Hannah; 72nd, 35.05, Day, Deanna; 74th, 35.07, Francis, Grace; 75th, 35.11, Monnin, Lauren; 85th, 35.89, Ahrens, Tori; 97th, 36.96, Frederick, Morgan; 101st, 37.51, Batten, Courtney; 104th, 37.97, Hecht, Courtney; 109th, 38.40, Kruckeberg, Kaia; 122nd, 39.93, Menke, Lauran; 123rd, 40.18, Francis, Chloe; 136th, 42.65, Waymire, Olivia; 140th, 44.22, Keiser, Claire; 157th, 47.29, Weber, Emma; 162nd, 49.91, Myers, Sklar; 166th, 51.99, Gigandet, Melissa
50 yard Backstroke: 42nd, 35.24, Francis, Grace; 45th, 35.35, Cavin, Sara; 52nd, 36.00, Batten, Courtney; 65th, 36.79, Jay, Alexis; 65th, 36.79, Jones, Bethany; 80th, 37.59, Prakel, Lucy; 81st, 37.66, Ahrens, Tori; 86th, 38.03, Dross, Kasidy; 87th, 38.11, Day, Deanna; 89th, 38.17, Hecht, Courtney; 96th, 38.98, Bey, Hannah; 106th, 39.68, Monnin, Lauren; 107th, 39.72, Francis, Chloe; 116th, 40.54, Menke, Lauren; 124th, 41.05, Fredericks, Morgan; 133rd, 42.11, Keiser, Claire; 136th, 43.04, Kruckeberg, Kaia; 159th, 45.80, Waymire, Olivia; 167th, 46.74, Weber, Emma; 188th, 50.19, Gigandet, Melissa; 189th, 50.63, Frantz, Brianna; 214th, DQ, Myers, Skylar
50 yard Breaststroke: 20th, 37.09, Prakel, Lucy; 31st, 38.34, Bey, Hannah; 34th, 38.80, Holzapfel, Madelyn; 38th, 39.32, Menke, Lauren; 57th, 41.10, Jay, Alexis; 65th, 41.68, Ahrens, Tori; 73rd, 42.29 Francis, Grace; 79th, 42.74, Monnin, Lauren; 89th, 43.19 Day, Deanna; 99th, 43.99, Frederick, Morgan; 105th, 44.47, Hecht, Courtney; 111th, 45.23, Francis, Chloe; 112th, 45.37, Waymire, Olivia; 114th, 45.58, Batten, Courtney; 153rd, 53.88, Weber, Emma; 164th, 59.03, Keiser, Claire; 165th, 59.05, Gigandet, Melissa; 172nd, 1:25.61, Myers, Skylar