Versailles swim teams compete at Celina Sprint Invitational

The Versailles high school boys swim finished second at the Celina Sprint Invitational Saturday,

Cole Condon was first in all four events, and broke his own school record in the 50 butterfly with a time of 24.24. Cole also broke the 50 breaststroke school record which was held by Brian Ruhe since 2011 with a time of 28.74.

The Versailles girls also swam well against some strong competition.

Results

Boys

50 yard Freestyle: 1st, 22.36, Condon, Cole; 19th, 24.94, Subler, Ryan; 23rd, 25.17, Detrick, Jack; 26th, 25.39, Baltes, Stuart; 29th, 25.70, Ahrens, Mason; 43rd, 26.37, Vanskyock, Evan; 62nd, 27.93, Schultz, Owen; 66th, 28.21, Petitjean, Jarrett; 80th, 29.25, Nelson, Jonathan; 109th, 32.54, Davis, Ethan; 119th, 35.66, White, Isaac; 127th, 41.78 Grilliot, Alexander

50 yard Butterfly: 1st, 24.24, Condon, Cole; 17th, 28.01, Baltes, Stuart; 29th, 28.79, Detrick, Jack; 32th, 29.32, Subler, Ryan; 35th, 29.72, Ahrens, Mason; 38th, 30.24, Vanskyock, Evan; 66th, 32.97, Schultz, Owen; 68th, 33.23, Petitjean, Jarrett; 78th, 34.82, Davis, Ethan; 96th, 45.98, Nelson, Jonathan; 98th, 47.14, White, Isaac

50 yard Backstroke: 1st, 26.64, Condon, Cole; 10th, 29.52, Subler, Ryan; 13th, 29.82, Baltes, Stuart; 37th, 33.14, Ahrens, Mason; 41st, 33.54, Detrick, Jack; 48th, 33.99, Vanskyock, Evan; 61st, 35.34, Petitjean, Jarrett; 77th, 37.57, Schultz, Owen; 97th, 41.43, Davis, Ethan; 113th, 46.57, White, Isaac; 114th, 47.28, Nelson, Jonathan; 117th, 47.87, Grilliot, Alexander

50 yard Breaststroke: 1st, 28.74, Condon, Cole; 26th, 34.57, Schultz, Owen; 29th, 34.66, Baltes, Stuart; 33rd, 35.11, Detrick, Jack; 43rd, 35.74, Vanskyock, Evan; 46th, 35.84, Ahrens, Mason; 54th, 36.81, Subler, Ryan; 84th, 42.15, Davis, Ethan; 93rd, 43.15, Petitjean, Jarrett; 107th, 54.74, Nelson, Jonathan

Girls

50 yard Freestyle: 35th, 28.46, Cavin, Sara; 36th, 28.47, Holzapfel, Madelyn; 43rd, 28.97, Jay, Alexis; 55th, 29.53, Day, Deanna; 69th, 30.08, Jones, Bethany; 70th, 30.09, Monnin, Lauren; 74th, 30.21, Prakel, Lucy; 76th, 30.45, Francis, Grace; 78th, 30.60, Hecht, Courtney; 79th, 30.63, Kruckeberg, Kaia; 82nd, 30.67, Bey, Hannah; 86th, 31.02, Dross, Kasidy; 94th, 31.36, Frederick, Morgan; 114th, 32.07, Batten, Courtney; 122nd, 32.42, Francis, Chloe; 129th, 33.25, Waymire, Olivia; 137th, 33.54. Menke, Lauren; 154th, 35.01, Keiser, Claire; 164th, 36.53, Gigandet, Melissa; 173rd, 37.19, Weber, Emma; 190th, 39.46, Myers, Sklar; 199th, 41.22. Frantz, Brianna

50 yard Butterfly: 28th, 31.36, Jay, Alexis; 29th, 31.39, Holzapfel, Madelyn; 33rd, 31.80, Prakel, Lucy; 38th, 32.04, Jones, Bethany; 46th, 32.62, Cavin, Sara; 70th, 34.92, Dross, Kasidy; 71st, 34.93, Bey, Hannah; 72nd, 35.05, Day, Deanna; 74th, 35.07, Francis, Grace; 75th, 35.11, Monnin, Lauren; 85th, 35.89, Ahrens, Tori; 97th, 36.96, Frederick, Morgan; 101st, 37.51, Batten, Courtney; 104th, 37.97, Hecht, Courtney; 109th, 38.40, Kruckeberg, Kaia; 122nd, 39.93, Menke, Lauran; 123rd, 40.18, Francis, Chloe; 136th, 42.65, Waymire, Olivia; 140th, 44.22, Keiser, Claire; 157th, 47.29, Weber, Emma; 162nd, 49.91, Myers, Sklar; 166th, 51.99, Gigandet, Melissa

50 yard Backstroke: 42nd, 35.24, Francis, Grace; 45th, 35.35, Cavin, Sara; 52nd, 36.00, Batten, Courtney; 65th, 36.79, Jay, Alexis; 65th, 36.79, Jones, Bethany; 80th, 37.59, Prakel, Lucy; 81st, 37.66, Ahrens, Tori; 86th, 38.03, Dross, Kasidy; 87th, 38.11, Day, Deanna; 89th, 38.17, Hecht, Courtney; 96th, 38.98, Bey, Hannah; 106th, 39.68, Monnin, Lauren; 107th, 39.72, Francis, Chloe; 116th, 40.54, Menke, Lauren; 124th, 41.05, Fredericks, Morgan; 133rd, 42.11, Keiser, Claire; 136th, 43.04, Kruckeberg, Kaia; 159th, 45.80, Waymire, Olivia; 167th, 46.74, Weber, Emma; 188th, 50.19, Gigandet, Melissa; 189th, 50.63, Frantz, Brianna; 214th, DQ, Myers, Skylar

50 yard Breaststroke: 20th, 37.09, Prakel, Lucy; 31st, 38.34, Bey, Hannah; 34th, 38.80, Holzapfel, Madelyn; 38th, 39.32, Menke, Lauren; 57th, 41.10, Jay, Alexis; 65th, 41.68, Ahrens, Tori; 73rd, 42.29 Francis, Grace; 79th, 42.74, Monnin, Lauren; 89th, 43.19 Day, Deanna; 99th, 43.99, Frederick, Morgan; 105th, 44.47, Hecht, Courtney; 111th, 45.23, Francis, Chloe; 112th, 45.37, Waymire, Olivia; 114th, 45.58, Batten, Courtney; 153rd, 53.88, Weber, Emma; 164th, 59.03, Keiser, Claire; 165th, 59.05, Gigandet, Melissa; 172nd, 1:25.61, Myers, Skylar