Versailles bowlers face Troy, bowl in Kick-Off Classic

TROY — Versailles high school bowler Sam Bensman put on a show in the Tigers opening game against Troy Thursday at Troy Bowl.

In a 2,531-2,212 loss to the Trojans, Bensman rolled a 277 game.

He had a perfect game going through seven frames.

After a spare, he finished the game with four more strikes.

“I felt a little jittery,” Bensman said about opening with seven straight strikes. “In the eighth frame, I think I threw the ball too hard and the ball came in light.”

Landon Henry added a 237 in the opening game and added a 211 in the second game.

“Landon (Henry) has been very steady to start the season,” Versailles coach Tyler Phlipot said. “He just keeps making very good shots and continues to learn about adjusting.”

The Tigers rolled 172 and 177 in the Baker games.

“I am proud of the boys on how well they bowled,” Phlipot said. “They had their highest team games of the season.”

The boys traveled to Columbus Saturday for the Kick-Off Classic.

The format for the tournament was bowl three games and two bakers. The field was then cut to the top 16 teams of the 32 invited teams. The team bowled against some of the best teams in the state and a lot of the teams were Division I teams. This is one of the best tournaments around to be invited to during the year.

“Most of the boys have not been in a bowling center this big or this type of environment,” Phlipot said.

Versailles rolled a 782 in the opening game, led by Jay Mumaw with a 189.

“We got off to a slow start which got us into a hole,” Phlipot said. “With a young group, they were a little nervous to start.”

In the second game, Mumaw had a 194 and Matthew Francis added a 179 as Versailles rolled an 834.

Mumaw added a 212 in the third game for a 595 series, while Sam Bensman led the Tigers to a 922 with a 233 game.

“I will say that this young group are fighters,” Phlipot said. “They never gave up improving every game to try and make the cut.”

Versailles added backer games of 147 and 175.

“This was a good learning experience for sectionals and districts at the end of the year,” Phlipot said.

“With Landon Henry struggling, Jay Mumaw stepped up and had very nice day,” Phlipot said. “It was good to see him bowl well and get his confidence back.”

Versailles will bowl Fort Recovery at Woodcrest Lanes in Union City at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Lady Tigers

drop match

The Versailles girls bowling team gave Troy a good match before losing 2,228-2,192 at Troy Bowl Thursday.

Haddi Treon had six straight strikes to start the opening game and rolled a 264, while Morgan Barlage added a 215 as Versailles took a 938-929 lead.

“It was nice to see the team come out a bowl good,” Phlipot said. “We have been struggling a bit on our first shots and clicking as team.”

Morgan Heitkamp led the Lady Tigers in the second game with a 212, while Kalysta Thobe had a 189 and Treon had a 179.

But, Troy won the game 951-863 to take a 79-pin lead to the two Baker games.

“I was very pleased on how well we bowled as a team, it was a great experience,” Phlipot said.

The Tigers won the first Baker game 224-160 to get back within 15 pins, but Troy won the second game 188-167 to win the match.

“I am proud of the girls on how well they bowled,” Phlipot said. “They had their highest team games of the season. We really need this as a confidence booster.”

The girls traveled to Columbus on Saturday for the Kick-Off Classic.

Versailles was in 12th place after game one with a 748.

Heitkamp led the Tigers with a 171.

“We got off to a slow start, the lane pattern was tough and scores across the board were low,” Phlipot said. “I just told girls to keep a positive attitude and make good first shots.”

In the second game the Tigers came out on fire.

Treon started off the game with four strikes in a row and rolled a 213 as Versailles’ 838 moved them into fifth place.

“We made some good adjustments and the girls threw good first shots,” Phlipot said. “When you shoot 838 and move up seven spots that just tells you how tough the lanes are playing and how important it is to pick up spares.”

Versailles was in sixth heading into the Baker games after a 786 game. Heitkamp led the Tigers with a 201.

“The third game was not easy, I was very happy how the girls worked hard on every shot,” Phlipot said. “This game could have easily been 690 or 720. I was also very happy on how Morgan Rinderle bowled as this was her first varsity contest and she handled the presser well, making some big shots.”

Versailles had Baker games of 162 and 181 to move up to fifth heading into match play.

The Tigers faced 12th seed Wooster in match play and could not get things going.

Versailles rolled games of 156, 166 and 144 and lost 589-466.

“Our goal was to make the finals to have a shot at winning this tournament,” Phlipot said. “We just simply could not pick up spares in the bakers. We should have won the first and third baker matches. I told the girls after the match we will learn from our mistakes so when it counts at the end of year we will handle the pressure. Overall, I was very happy how the team bowled, I think we are heading in the right direction.”

Versailles will bowl against Fort Recovery at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Woodcrest Lanes in Union City.