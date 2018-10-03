Piqua tennis breakout season ends at sectionals

By Rob Kiser

It has been a breakout season for the Piqua girls tennis team.

And that didn’t change at the Troy Division I sectional tennis tournament Wednesday at Troy High School and Troy City Park.

The Indians posted marks of 7-9 overall and 5-5 in GWOC American play this year, heights that haven’t been reached in a number of years.

And the Indians had both doubles teams and Aleka Knorr-Sullivan in singles win a tournament match Wednesday.

“For sure, we are really happy with this season,” Piqua coach Kyla Starrett said. “To get three wins at sectionals. I don’t know when that has happened last.”

And the good news is there are no seniors.

“I think so, there will be bigger expectations — especially from the coaches,” Starrett said with a laugh as she referred to herself and assistant coach Bonnie Davis.

In singles Wednesday, Knorr-Sullivan knocked off Rita Chien of Fairborn 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 before losing to Emily Marchal of Greenville 6-0, 6-1.

Alexis Gastely lost to Isabella Gianakopolous of Springfield 6-0, 6-1; while Paige Stumpff lost a prelim match Tuesday to Valeria Plata of Stebbins 6-1, 6-4.

In doubles, Grace Ryan and Rikki Ramirez defeated Leah Pagett and Allison Shaw of Xenia 6-1, 6-0; before losing to the fourth seeds Kit Wolke and Cady Rhea from Troy 6-4, 6-2.

Skylar Cain and Cassie Arnett defeated Anna Carlson and Ally Baker of Xenia 6-4, 6-4; before losing to Rachel Burton and Victoria Studebaker of Vandalia-Butler 6-0, 6-0.

And as the Indians look ahead to next year, Starrett said the off-season will be important.

“Playing in the winter, spring and summer,” she said. “Getting out and playing. And the girls know that. Tennis is a situational game. The more you put yourself in different situations, the more you are going to learn how to handle it.”

As the team strives to take things to another level next year.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.