Lehman tennis team competes in D-II sectionals

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

TROY — The Lehman Catholic doubles team of Sarah Gibson and Angela Brunner’s quest for a D-II district tennis berth will go on for at least one more day.

Two weather delays and two venues Tuesday left the decision in the go-to district match against Northwestern’s Leah Dotson and Allex Smith undecided.

Lehman had jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set and led 4-1 when the first rain delay occured at Troy High School.

The Cavaliers held on to win the set 6-3 when play resumed, but were trailing 2-0 in the second set when storms moved in and the match was moved indoors to Schroeder’s Tennis Center in Tipp City.

After Northwestern won the second set 6-4, there was just 13 minutes of court time remaining at Schoeder’s (before someone who had the court reserved). So, the decision was made to return to Schroeder’s at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to play the final set.

“I definitely think it is (an advantage to come back Wednesday),” Tim Ungericht said about Northwestern having the momentum. “We had started the first set up 4-0.”

While the doubles team wasn’t convinced, they knew things changed as the match went on.

“I think when we changed venues,” Brunner, a junior, said. “Having to pack up and head down here and everything.”

Gibson, a senior agreed.

“I guess we did (lose momentum),” she said. “I think it was when we moved indoors from outdoors. This is (her final shot to get to district).”

Lehman, the fourth seed, had a first-round bye, before knocking off Camillah Jones and Claire Wint of Tippecanoe 6-0, 6-4.

“That was a big win,” Ungericht said. “That was a really good team.”

Lehman’s other doubles team of Ann Panaparra and Kiera Burns opened with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ashlyn Dunn and Heather Packer of Urbana before losing to third seed Abbey Holbrook and Gretchen Hefner of Kenton Ridge 6-0, 6-4.

“They got a win at sectionals and they pushed the third seeds,” Ungericht said. “They came back strong in the second set.”

In singles, Claire Larger cruised to the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Rachel White of Urbana and 6-2, 6-0 win over Emma Burton of Brookville.

But, in the go-to district match with second seed Macy Wallace of Kenton Ridge, everything turned on one point.

Larger was up 3-2 when she hit a shot off the top of the net and it landed just wide.

“Claire (Larger) thought the shot was in and it actually landed just out,” Ungericht said. “She was playing well up to that point. It just kind of got away from her after that. But, she still had a real good tournament.”

In other singles matches, Brieanna Werling lost to Mia Neer of Bellefontaine on Monday 6-2, 6-2 and Shannon Staley lost to Sierra Bensman of Bellefontain 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Everyone, but Brunner competing at sectionals for Lehman is a senior.

“This has been a great group,” Ungericht said. “It is tough to say goodbye to them. You would like to see all the seniors win at least one match. But, it was an accomplishment to play at sectionals.”

And Gibson and Brunner aren’t done yet.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.