Girls Cross Country Roundup

Staff Reports

WEST MILTON — Cassie Schrubb led Piqua to a third-place finish at the Miami County Invitational cross country meet Saturday.

Schrubb was sixth in 20:09.9.

The rest of the Lady Indians top seven included Ana Adams, 10, 20:53.6; Maeve Vulcan, 37, 22:59.6; Zoe Blankenship, 40, 23:09.4; Karolina Polakowski, 50, 23:43.5; Alivia Knorr-Sullivan, 51, 23:55.9; and Grace McGonagle, 64, 25:08.7.

Covington finished fourth.

The Lady Buccs top seven included Paige Boehringer, ninth, 20:29.6; Ashlyn Plessinger, 19, 21:39.6; Chelsea Ford, 23, 21:54.5; Alexis Meyer, 33, 22:44.9; Allie Garman, 59, 24:45.0; Haili Jo Taxis, 71, 25:35.6; and Kayla Mitchell, 101, 29:42.5.

Miami East finished sixth.

The Lady Viking runners included Kiley Davie, 10, 20:52.2; Marisa Savini, 27, 22:21.1; Paige Baluvelt, 52, 23:57.6; Cyrena McAdams, 80, 26:25.6; and Elizabeth Bennett, 88, 27:11.6.

Newton finished seventh.

The Lady Indian runners included Kendra Kern, 32, 22:37.1; Baily Chaney, 47, 23:30.8; Kara Chaney, 57, 24:28.5; Faith Williams, 70, 25:33.5; and Mackenzie Knupp, 75, 25:42.1.

Bradford runners included Karmen Knepp, 7, 20:15.7; Olivia Daugherty, 21:54.5; Mercedes Smith, 48, 23:40.0; and Jenna Shellabarger, 66, 25:18.3.

Lady Tigers

take second

At the Botkins Best in the West cross country meet Saturday, the Versailles girls finished second.

The Lady Tigers top seven were Liz Watren, 8, 21:12.5; Madelyn Holzapfel, 9, 21:20.1; Maria Mangen, 13, 21:34.3; Lauren Menke, 20, 22:04.1; Emma Peters, 29, 22:31.8; Renea Schmitmeyer, 34, 22:41.1; and Kennedy McEldonwey, 37, 22:47.9.

Houston finished seventh.

The Lady Wildcats top seven included Ava Knouff, 4, 20:46.6; Hollie Voisard, 10, 21:20.1; Danielle Stephenson, 55, 23:23.8; Katrina Meiring, 58, 23:36.6; Amber Stangel, 81, 24:42.9; Libby Knapke, 82, 24:43.0; and Addie White, 91, 25:11.1.

Lehman Catholic runners included Maria Schmiesing, 16, 22:00.4; Agnes Schmiesing, 85, 24:47.9; Maggie Bezy, 92, 25:11.4; and Sophia Flood, 103, 25:54.6.