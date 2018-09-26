Golf Roundup

By Rob Kiser

WEBSTER — Some big contributions from some unexpected sources led to Versailles and Miami East extending their seasons at the D-II sectional golf tournament Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles shot 396 to finish third, while Miami East shot 405 and got the fourth and final spot on a fifth-man tiebreaker.

And for the Lady Tigers, it was fourth girl Alexis Jay that was the story.

Jay, a sophomore, had Versailles’ low score of the day with a 92.

Other Lady Tiger scores were Morgan Heitkamp 99, Morgan Barlage 101, Maddie Durham 104 and Cayla Batten 109.

“I feel like we showed we were a real team today,” Versailles coach Nicci Keiser said. “We always talk about being a team. And having our fourth girl (Alexis Jay) shoot a score like that shows we are a team.”

Keiser was not surprised by Jay’s performance.

“I knew she had it in her,” she said. “She is just a sophomore. That is a career low round for her in a match. She had been working hard on her swing. Her dad had been working hard with her on her swing the last couple weeks and she was ready today.”

It was even more dramatic for Miami East.

Fifth girl Katie Pottorf needed to come in with a 103 for the Lady Vikings to have any chance to move on — and she did exactly that. That put Miami East in a tie with Anna with 405.

“Katie (Pottorf) had to break 50 on her final nine (the front nine),” Vanover said. “She has been close before, but she had never done that. I told her when I was sitting her waiting for her to come in, that I was a little nervous. Last year, Kearsten Kirby was our fifth girls and came in with a low score. We would have went anyway, but it moved us up from fourth to third. So, it is great to see our fifth girl always contributing.”

Anna’s fifth score was 132, while East’s fifth score was 115, giving the Lady Vikings the tiebreaker.

“I saw Anna had a 132, so I knew our fifth score was a lot better than that,” Vanover said.

Another key for East was the finish of Paige Lawson.

After shooting 48 on the difficult back nine, she came in with a 39 on the front nine to lead East with an 87, four strokes from being medalist on the day.

“One of the things I always talk about is shooting our average,” Vanover said. “I always tell them your average is what you are. Don’t try to do more than that. Just shoot your average. If I tell them an average score has a good chance, it probably does.”

Miami East’s other scores were Kirby 101, Pottorf 103, Marissa Kearns 114 and Maci Krites 115.

“Being a match teacher, I am big on stats,” Vanover said. “What we want to do is shoot the same score whereever we play.”

Covington finished 11th with a 466 total.

Covington scores included Sarah Slusher 110, Morgan Lowe 114, Emily Hedrick 117, Katie Hembree 125 and Emily Thompson 130.

Russia freshman McKenna Borchers shot 119.

The district tournament will be played Wednesday at Pipestone Golf Course.

GWOC

The Piqua girls golf team finished fifth in the GWOC North and 10th overall with a 466 total in the GWOC tournament Wednesday at the GWOC tournament.

Kelsey Bachman led Piqua with a 102.

Other Piqua scores were Adde Honeycutt 115, Reece Tate 123, Skylar Sloan 126, Hannah Anderson 131 and Caitlyn Roberson 132.

BOYS GOLF

VanSkyock

advances

Versailles junior Connor VanSkyock shot 81 in the D-II sectional at Pipestone Golf Course to advance to next week’s district tournament as an individual.

The Tigers just missed getting one of the four team spots at district, finishing fifth with a 358 total.

Other Verailles scores were Alex Keiser 87, Austin Pleiman 94, Will Eversole 96 and Ethan Kremer 103.

