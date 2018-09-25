D-III sectional golf roundup

By Rob Kiser

DARKE COUNTY — The Newton boys golf team celebrated “Bounce-Back” Tuesday with the Greenville D-III sectional title at Turtle Creek Golf Course — while the Lehman Catholic boys advanced to district as a team at the Arcanum D-III sectional at Beechwood Golf Course and Russia’s Drew Sherman advanced as an individual.

Newton’s Chet Jamison and Lehman’s Cole Gilardi were medalists on the day at the two sectionals as well.

At Greenville, Newton was looking to bounce back after finishing third at the CCC tournament last Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course and did in a big way.

After shooting 368 at the CCC, they went 29 shots lower at the sectional to win by 25 shots over Tri-County North, who was the CCC champion.

“We played a lot better today,” Jamison said with a big smile afterwards. “This was a lot more fun. Everybody was ready. We all played well. We want to take it all the way (to state) and this was the first step.”

Jamison shot 37 on the front nine and came in with a 41 for 78 in less than ideal conditions, with spitting rain at the start and threatening weather all day.

“Of course, you are going to shoot lower if it is 75 degrees and sunny,” Jamison said. “Nobody likes to play in the rain. You are just trying to stay solid.”

And when you talk to Jamison, it is about the team, not himself.

“We are excited to be going back to district,” he said. “I didn’t want to be down there by myself. Most of us have been on the course before.”

Other Newton scores were Garrett Peters 84, Nate Zielinski 87, Ross Ferrell 90 and Kleyson Wehrley 94.

Covington finished seventh with a 404 total.

Hunter Alexander led Covington with 94.

Other Covington scores were Jack Shell 101, Grant Humphrey 103, Dylan Lucas 106 and Thomas Kuether 134.

Bradford finished 12th with 457.

Keaton Mead led Bradford with 103.

Other Bradford scores were Taven Leach 105, Connor Jones 123, Eric Sanders 126 and Joey Brussel 133.

ARCANUM D-III

The difficult conditions didn’t stop Cole Gilardi at Beechwood Tuesday — and Lehman made it a repeat trip to district.

Gilardi was in the first group to finish with a 74 — and that score was still standing at the end of the day. He was the only player to break 80 on a day that started with rain.

“You just try to be really solid,” Gilardi said. “The big thing is I was trying to make sure I didn’t have any big numbers and I did that. I didn’t have any double bogeys. It was tough out there.

“I feel like I hit the ball pretty solid. I scrambled pretty well. I feel really good about 74. This will be my third year at district and I have played the course before.”

Other Lehman scores were Mikey Rossman 94, Alex Keller 99, Brandyn Sever 115 and John Gagnet 137. That was good enough for 385 and a fourth-place finish as the team advanced to district.

“We lost two really good players last year in Tyler Lachey and Ryan Schmidt,” Lehman coach Eric Harlamert said. “This is a big accomplishment for the team to be able to get back to district. I am not really sure where the team stands, but Cole Gilardi has just improved and improved and improved. He has a real attention for detail and is a smart player. To shoot the score he shot today in those conditions, the kid is legit.”

Drew Sherman didn’t think 88 would be good enough to make it out as an individual — until he came in and checked out the scoreboard. Now, the sophomore is heading to district.

“I would just like to put two consecutive scores in the 80s together,” Sherman said about his district goal. “It was tough out there today. You just have to keep battling. You just had to keep hitting good shots. This will be great experience for me (to play at district as a sophomore).”

Houston finished seventh with 396.

Wildcat scores included Cole Pitchford 93, Nathan Stangel 100, Collin Walker 101, Jon Steiner 102 and Tyler Kies 111.

Russia finished 10th with a 443 total.

Other Raider scores were Evan Coverstone 111, Grant Saunders 117, Jordan Meyer 127 and Casey DeLaet 141.

The district tournament will be played Oct. 4 at Beavercreek Golf Club.

