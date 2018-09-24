Edison State volleyball, softball updates

Staff Reports

The Edison State Community College volleyball team, 12-3 overall and 3-3 in OCCAC play, will play at Hocking College Wednesday, before hosting OSU-Lima at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Edison split two matches over the weekend.

The Lady Chargers lost to Sinclair 25-21, 23-25, 14-25, 25-18, 15-11 Friday in OCCAC action.

Miranda Hickey had 14 kills and 15 blocks, while Vanessa Winner had 11 kills and 22 digs.

Kathryn Lee had 10 kills and eight blocks, while Aimee Powell added seven kills and eight blocks.

Noel Ufferman dished out 49 assists and Whitney Pleiman led the defense wit h40 digs.

Edison bounced back with a 25-4, 25-12, 25-8 win over Miami University Middletown Saturday.

Winner had nine kills, while Hickey added seven.

Ufferman dished out 22 assists.

Pleiman had 19 digs, Kelsey Peters added 12 and Camille Odle had eight.

SOFTBALL

The Edison State softball team split two games over the weekend.

Lexi Romine pitched a no-hitter against Heidelberg, striking out 10 in a 4-0 Edison victory.

Rayna Brownlee, Brooke Steinbrunner and Lexi Long all had two hits.

Madi Collier was a hard-luck loser in a 2-1 loss to Mount St. Joseph’s, pitching well the whole game.

Romine had two hits for the Chargers and Tori Smith had a double.

Edison will play three games in the Columbus Cancer Classic Saturday, with the first pitch at 10:30 a.m.