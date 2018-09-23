Girls Cross Country Roundup

Staff Reports

CENTERVILLE — Russia, Bradford, Houston and Piqua cross country teams ran at the Centerville Lights race Saturday night.

Russia finished ninth.

The Lady Raiders top seven included Becca Seger, 40, 20:38.3; Ella Hoehne, 79, 21:09.2; Claire Meyer, 93, 21:20.6; Anna Fiessinger, 105, 21:32.7; Emma DeLaet, 152, 22:06.5; Clare Caldwell, 233, 23:10.2; and Natalie Klosterman, 277, 23:52.3.

Lady Roaders runners included Skipp Miller, 16, 20:04.9; Karmen Knepp, 28, 20:29.2; Austy Miller, 34, 20:33.6; Olivia Daugherty, 210, 22:54.2; and Mercedes Smith, 219, 23:01.0.

Houston finished 27th.

The Lady Wildcats top seven included Hollie Voisard, 30, 20:32.4; Ava Knouff, 31, 20:32.9; Danielle Stephenson, 179, 22:32.0; Katrina Meiring, 230, 23:07.4; Addie White, 295, 24:04.5; Libby Knapke, 301, 24:09.1; and Amber Stangel, 303, 24:09.6.

Piqua runners included Cassie Schrubb, 29, 20:29.4; and Ana Adams, 74, 21:049.

SIDNEY INVITATIONAL

Boehringer

takes second

SIDNEY — Covington senior Paige Boehringer finished second at the Sidney Invitational Saturday.

Boehringer was clocked in 19:58.0, leading Covington to a second-place finish.

The rest of Covington’s top seven included Ashlyn Plessinger, 6, 21:12.5; Alexis Meyer, 18, 22:51.2; Allie Garman, 27, 23:23.0; Yelena Weaver, 46, 25:04.2; Halie Jo Taxis, 54, 25:36.6; and Kayla Mitchell, 69, 28:13.5.

Piqua finished fourth.

The Lady Indians top seven included Zoe Blankenship, 12, 22:19.1; Maeve Vulcan, 13, 22:36.4; Karolina Polakowski, 28, 23:26.4; Alivia Knorr-Sullivan, 27, 23:32.1; Gracie McGonagle, 34, 23:52.6; Gabby Cromes, 41, 24:38.9; and Alisah Richrd, 42, 24:42.3.

Lehman Catholic runners included Maggie Bezy, 30, 23:36.3; and Sophie Flood, 50, 25:15.4.

TOUR DE SEWER

Lady Tigers

win ‘Tour’

VERSAILLES — The Versailles girls cross country team won the Tour De Sewer Saturday.

Versailles had 32 points, while Botkins was second with 68.

Versailles’ top seven included Liz Watren, 5, 20:59.4; Madelyn Holzapfel, 6, 21:01.8; Maria Mangen, 7, 21:05.6; Emma Peters, 9, 21:40.1; Lauren Menke, 10, 21:47.8; Kara Spitzer, 21, 22:34.3; and Kennedy McEldowney, 24, 22:38.8.

Newton finished eighth.

Newton runners included Kendra Kern, 18, 22:24.1; Baily Chaney, 43, 23:13.1; Kara Chaney, 68, 25:19.8; Faith Williams, 71, 25:37.3; and Mackenzie Knupp, 74, 25:57.2.

Miami East runners included Kiley Davie, 4, 20:46.8; Paige Blauvelt, 51, 24:22.9; Elizabeth Bennett, 77, 26:26.4; and Cyrena McAdams, 86, 27:02.0.