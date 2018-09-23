Boys Cross Country Roundup

Staff Reports

CENTERVILLE — The Houston, Russia and Piqua boys cross country teams ran at the Centerville Lights meet Saturday.

Houston finished 14th.

Houston’s top seven places and times were Tristin Freistuhler, 9, 16:33.9; Ethan Knouff, 28, 16:59.4; Blake Jacobs, 54, 17:25.2; Patrick Meiring, 146, 18:19.7; Brennan Arnold, 218, 19:05.9; Joseph Earl, 221, 19:06.9; and Ryan Ely, 249, 19:31.8.

Russia finished 28th.

Russia’s top seven included Nicholas Caldwell, 107, 17:59.4; Jonathan Bell, 123, 18:06.64; Gavin George, 134, 18:12.1; Andrew DeLoye, 149, 18:20.9; Aiden Shappie, 183, 11:39.3; Jake Goubeaux, 198, 18:48.0; and Will Magoto, 205, 19:58.2.

Piqua runners included Nolan Campbell, 41, 17:14.5; Mitch Fletcher, 51, 17:23.7; Paul Hinds, 174, 11:33.6; and Gaven Barnes, 194, 11:44.9.

SIDNEY INVITATIONAL

Bucc boys

take third

SIDNEY — The Covington boys cross country team finished third at the Sidney Invitational, while Piqua was ninth and Lehman Catholic was 11th.

Covington’s top seven were Bennett Welborn 10, 17:32.8; Owen Boehringer, 17, 18:22.2; Fletcher Metz, 21, 18:39.0; Ian Benedict, 24, 18:45.5; Owen Rawson, 34, 19:25.1; Tyler Alexander, 35, 19:27.1; and Ayden Rench, 45, 19:53.2.

Piqua’s top seven included Roy Moreaux, 37, 19:31.7; Jesse Furman, 49, 20:00.1; Cael Barr, 50, 20:01.6; Tyler McName, 56, 20:17.8; Noah Baker, 67, 20:58.8; Xavier Penny, 85, 22:28.2; and Caleb Fisherback, 90, 22:55.1.

Lehman runners included Elias Bezy, 36, 19:27.4; Alex Vanderhorst, 39, 19:39.0; Scott Petersen, 80, 21:59.1; Aaron Topp, 88, 22:36.9; Andrew Wiseman, 102, 27:04.1; and Casey Topp, 103, 27:11.2.

TOUR DE SEWER

Hoover wins

Sewer race

VERSAILLES — Newton’s Ben Hoover was the overall winner at the boys Tour De Sewer cross country race Saturday.

Hoover finished in 16:46.3 to lead Newton to a fifth-place finish.

The rest of Newton’s top seven were Owen Via, 18, 18:26.7; Curtis Shellenberger, 22, 18:32.6; Jacob Moore, 46, 19:05.5; Robert Ingle, 57, 19:33.1; Clint Shellabarger, 76, 20:19.9; and Colton Flanary, 136, 22:38.9.

Versailles finished second as a team.

The Tigers top seven included Brooks Blakeley, 7, 17:36.2; Stuart Baltes, 11, 17:5.1; Jarrett Barga, 23, 18:32.8; Jack Gehret, 25, 18:33.1; Alex Brewer, 32, 18:47.5; Brian Heitkamp, 34, 18:51.2; and Matt Cromwell, 36, 18:53.1.

Miami East finished ninth.

The Vikings top seven included Alex Hayes, 9, 17:51.2; Cam Richter, 26, 18:36.9; Garrett LeMaster, 58, 19:34.5; Michael Bair, 64, 19:45.0; Adam Bensman, 82, 20:27.8; Christian DeWeese, 99, 20:54.8; and Cameron DeWeese, 101, 20:55.7.